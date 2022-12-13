Read full article on original website
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
BBC
Salomon Rondon: Forward leaves Everton after reaching agreement to terminate contract
Forward Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract six months before it was due to expire. The ex-Newcastle and West Brom player scored one league goal after signing on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional in August 2021. Rondon's contract was due...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV
Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
BBC
Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to attack over the festive period
Nothing to fear in Sunderland's upcoming fixtures, says Mowbray.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
CBS Sports
Serie A legend Sinisa Mihajlovic dies at age 53 after battle with leukemia
Sinisa Mihajlovic died Friday at age 53 after a battle with leukemia. His wife and his family shared the news Friday. The Serbian soccer legend had been forced him to work from the hospital for the last few months while he was coaching Bologna FC, his last club as a manager. As a player, Mihajlovic played for Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, AS Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter Milan and Yugoslavia. He was famous for his incredible left foot and thundering direct free kicks. During his career as a defender he scored over 100 goals and after he retired he immediately started to work alongside his former teammate and friend Roberto Mancini, who was also his coach at Inter Milan. Mihajlovic became his assistant at Inter and then started his career as a first team coach and managed Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Torino and Bologna.
