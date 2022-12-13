Read full article on original website
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
Denny's offers 24-hour dine-in at Dry River District in Kyle
Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. The new location is open 24 hours a day and also has a drive-thru. The diner chain is the newest addition to the...
Austin gift guide: 15 ways to support local businesses this holiday season
Austin Art Garage features local, emerging artists with most pieces selling for less than $500. (Glorie Martinez/Community Impact) It is no secret that Austinites love shopping locally—but with so many shops to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Make gift-giving your forte with our condensed list of shops and businesses in Austin offering unique gifts and experiences.
Anna’s Toy Depot announces closure after 33 years in Austin
Anna's Toy Depot sells a large selection of second-hand toys, including Legos, puzzles, dolls, action figures and more. (Courtesy Anna’s Toy Depot) Anna’s Toy Depot—a local toy store with a large second-hand selection—is closing after 33 years in business. The owner, Anna Barr, said she made...
Georgetown staple Shanghai Express marks 20 years of serving community Chinese cuisine
A favorite dish at Shaghai Express is the crispy sesame chicken. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) After 20 years of serving Chinese food, the dining room at Shanghai Express remains busy. Keeping a restaurant open for one year—let alone two decades—requires continued support from the community, which owner Leo Ponce said he has in Georgetown.
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location
Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin
Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Golden Hour Neighborly Café and Wine Shop now open in Southwest Austin
Golden Hour Neighborly Café and Wine Shop offers dishes such as the wagyu tartare with grilled Texas French bread and little gem salad made by chef and owner Barclay Stratton. (Courtesy Golden Hour Neighborly Café and Wine Shop) Golden Hour Neighborly Café and Wine Shop opened Nov. 9...
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
Cajun Claws to serve Louisiana-style seafood in Northwest Austin
Renovations are underway at Cajun Claws, a more than 5,000-square-foot Louisiana-style restaurant next to the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Cajun Claws, a restaurant serving Louisiana-style cuisine, is expected to open in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center at the intersection...
Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura talks plans for district
Matias Segura will serve as interim superintendent until July 31, 2023, or until a permanent superintendent is hired. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The next Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura sat down with Community Impact to discuss his plans going forward with the district after his tenure begins Jan. 3. Segura...
Cedar Park State of the City luncheon provides updates, highlights goals for 2023
The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City event Dec. 14. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin on Dec. 14. At the event, Penniman-Morin outlined the overall...
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Road reopens after deadly crash on SH 29 in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said first responders are responding to the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That's west of Wolf Ranch.
