ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm

We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting

Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
thscougarclaw.com

Opinion: The struggle with comparison

Growing up, the media and television put so much pressure on the “high school experience.” As movies romanticized these rather stressful four years and people on social media posted the highlights of their high school life, they neglected to mention the mass amounts of stress that has come with it. The more I grew, so grew my desire for the life of my much older sisters. I wanted nothing more than to be the highly advertised, independent, and free spirited teenager seen on screen.
TEXAS STATE
programminginsider.com

The Benefits of Living a Minimalist Lifestyle

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of stuff. And if you’re like most people, you probably don’t use all of that stuff. You might not even need most of it. So why not get rid of it? Living a minimalist lifestyle is about getting rid of the things you don’t need and living with only the things you love.
CNET

Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?

Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
Fatherly

Negative Punishment Examples Parents Need To Avoid

Behavioral scientists use the term “punishment” narrowly to describe actions that decrease the likelihood that a specific behavior is repeated. And in that academic discipline, “negative” indicates removal. So from a parenting perspective, a negative punishment entails taking something your kids enjoy away from them to get them to discontinue a behavior. Do your kids keep bickering? You take away their screen time. Does your teenager continue to exude sass after numerous warnings? They don’t get to hang out with their friends on Friday night.
psychologytoday.com

Happiness Is Not a Destination; It Is the Road Trip

Happiness research supports that the key to a fulfilling life lies in meeting intrinsic rather than extrinsic goals. Intrinsic goals focus on self-improvement and connection with others; extrinsic goals focus on social status and wealth. Enduring happiness emerges from developing habits of virtuous behavior. If you think that money, social...
Fatherly

Can Money Buy Happiness? Study Debunks “Perfect Income” For Wellbeing

Is more really the merrier? According to a new study, it certainly seems so — at least as it pertains to income. Although past research indicated that a person’s well-being plateaued when their annual income reached approximately $75,000, a study from researchers at the University of Virginia suggests that higher incomes may improve individuals' day-to-day wellbeing.
VI TECHNO-HUB

The Importance of Mental Stability for Youth in Single-Parent Households

As a single parent, you face many challenges that can have a negative impact on your children. You may have difficulty providing for your family, balancing work, and child-rearing, and dealing with the stress of being a single parent. These challenges can have a negative impact on your children, causing them to struggle in school, behave badly, or become withdrawn. It is imperative to be aware of the challenges you face as a single parent and take steps to address them. You can seek out support from other single parents, get help from family and friends, and find ways to relax and relieve stress. Taking care of yourself and your children is essential to being a successful single parent.
MedicalXpress

Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction

Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy