As a single parent, you face many challenges that can have a negative impact on your children. You may have difficulty providing for your family, balancing work, and child-rearing, and dealing with the stress of being a single parent. These challenges can have a negative impact on your children, causing them to struggle in school, behave badly, or become withdrawn. It is imperative to be aware of the challenges you face as a single parent and take steps to address them. You can seek out support from other single parents, get help from family and friends, and find ways to relax and relieve stress. Taking care of yourself and your children is essential to being a successful single parent.

29 DAYS AGO