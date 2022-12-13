Read full article on original website
Related
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's advice podcast shares the most popular episodes of the year, which includes tips on how to avoid thinking traps and protect North American birds during migration.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting
Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
thscougarclaw.com
Opinion: The struggle with comparison
Growing up, the media and television put so much pressure on the “high school experience.” As movies romanticized these rather stressful four years and people on social media posted the highlights of their high school life, they neglected to mention the mass amounts of stress that has come with it. The more I grew, so grew my desire for the life of my much older sisters. I wanted nothing more than to be the highly advertised, independent, and free spirited teenager seen on screen.
programminginsider.com
The Benefits of Living a Minimalist Lifestyle
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of stuff. And if you’re like most people, you probably don’t use all of that stuff. You might not even need most of it. So why not get rid of it? Living a minimalist lifestyle is about getting rid of the things you don’t need and living with only the things you love.
CNET
Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
Negative Punishment Examples Parents Need To Avoid
Behavioral scientists use the term “punishment” narrowly to describe actions that decrease the likelihood that a specific behavior is repeated. And in that academic discipline, “negative” indicates removal. So from a parenting perspective, a negative punishment entails taking something your kids enjoy away from them to get them to discontinue a behavior. Do your kids keep bickering? You take away their screen time. Does your teenager continue to exude sass after numerous warnings? They don’t get to hang out with their friends on Friday night.
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Is Not a Destination; It Is the Road Trip
Happiness research supports that the key to a fulfilling life lies in meeting intrinsic rather than extrinsic goals. Intrinsic goals focus on self-improvement and connection with others; extrinsic goals focus on social status and wealth. Enduring happiness emerges from developing habits of virtuous behavior. If you think that money, social...
Can Money Buy Happiness? Study Debunks “Perfect Income” For Wellbeing
Is more really the merrier? According to a new study, it certainly seems so — at least as it pertains to income. Although past research indicated that a person’s well-being plateaued when their annual income reached approximately $75,000, a study from researchers at the University of Virginia suggests that higher incomes may improve individuals' day-to-day wellbeing.
Should You Be Giving Your Adult Kids Money?
The stereotype of the middle-aged slacker whiling away the hours playing video games in his aging parents' basement continues to stigmatize adults who receive material assistance from their parents....
The Importance of Mental Stability for Youth in Single-Parent Households
As a single parent, you face many challenges that can have a negative impact on your children. You may have difficulty providing for your family, balancing work, and child-rearing, and dealing with the stress of being a single parent. These challenges can have a negative impact on your children, causing them to struggle in school, behave badly, or become withdrawn. It is imperative to be aware of the challenges you face as a single parent and take steps to address them. You can seek out support from other single parents, get help from family and friends, and find ways to relax and relieve stress. Taking care of yourself and your children is essential to being a successful single parent.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
Comments / 0