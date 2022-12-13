– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”

