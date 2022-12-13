Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
411mania.com
STARDOM YEAREND Tour 2022 Results 12.17.22: God’s Eye Wins in Main Event
– STARDOM held its YEAREND Tour 2022 event earlier today in Gunma, Japan. The event was held at the G Messe Gunma (Gunma Convention Center) with an announced attendance of 361 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:. * Mai Sakurai beat Miyu Amasaki and Hina at 3:51.
411mania.com
Smoke DZA Explains Why Logan Paul vs. John Cena Is ‘Smart Business’
– Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, wrestling fan and rapper Smoke DZA discussed a prospective matchup between Logan Paul and John Cena, which has been rumored for WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I think it’s smart business. It protects Cena the most. I don’t think it puts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
411mania.com
Nyla Rose on Meeting Vickie Guerrero for the First Time
– During a recent chat on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed meeting Vickie Guerrero for the first time. Below are some highlights from Nyla Rose (via WrestlingInc.com):. “You were one of the people that was on my checklist of encountering,...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
Dan the Dad on Being Labeled as an Unsafe Worker
– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Weekend Holiday Tour Supershow Notes, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– For this weekend’s WWE live events, WWE has a Supershow Holiday Tour card scheduled for tonight in Moline, Illinois at the Vibrant Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Kevin Owens, Butch, and Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn,...
411mania.com
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results 12.16.22: Nick Gage vs. Tony Deppen in Headliner
– GCW returned for Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event streamed live on FITE+. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel beat Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. * Starboy Charlie...
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale on How Much Sasha Banks Has Inspired Her Career
– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, wrestler Willow Nightingale discussed how much Sasha Banks has inspired her career. Nightingale said on Sasha Banks (via WrestlingInc.com), “I cannot say enough how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive.”
411mania.com
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
411mania.com
Freelance Wrestling Deck the Halls With Balls Of Fury Results 12.16.22: Luigi Primo in Action
– Freelance Wrestling held the Deck the Halls With Balls of Fury event last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The card streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * Storm Grayson beat Angel Escalera and Chico Suave and Ezio Orlandi and Sean Galway and...
Comments / 0