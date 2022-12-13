KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman went missing the night of Saturday, Dec. 10 and police are asking for help in locating her. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO