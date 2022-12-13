Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, December 17th Weather
Sunny skies and cool temperatures are in store for this weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 38. Look for a low of 13. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 30. Expect a low of 5. Leadville and Fairplay can expect a high of...
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Ice Festival Is Back!
The Cripple Creek Ice Festival, dubbed as one of the most popular events and a premiere winter gala across the state, is coming back in 2023 after a several-year hiatus. Event organizers have been meeting with the city and other potential sponsors to plan for the return of this treasured event, which will occur from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26. The ice sculptures will be along Bennett Avenue and there will be vendors and activities on both weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
Westword
Hopes Are High for Cañon City's St. Cloud Hotel
You'll soon be able to belly up to a restored bar inside the historic St. Cloud Hotel at 631 Main Street in Cañon City, a town of 17,000 people largely known for its penitentiary industry. But hospitality could soon give prisons a run for their money. The St. Cloud...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Boys Basketball Falls to 4A Pagosa Springs 52-21
The Buena Vista Demons take a tough loss to 4A Pagosa Springs Pirates falling 52-21. They will be in action again January 6th at Banning Lewis. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Woodland Park's iconic Swiss Chalet Restaurant has been sold | Table Talk
The Swiss Chalet Restaurant, Woodland Park’s iconic fine dining establishment. 19263 E. U.S. 24, has been sold. The new owners are Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno, who also operate the recently opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana in Woodland Park. Roberto is also the former owner of Basil and Barley Pizzeria Napoletana in the Springs.
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Girls Basketball Defeats Pagosa Springs 38-31
They Lady Spartans trailed by 5 in the 4th quarter, but found a way to pull out a 38-31 victory over 4A Pagosa Springs Pirates. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Braeden Johnson gave her thoughts on the victory before break. Head Coach Keith Wyatt...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
School Active Shooter Alarm in Canon City Determined to be False
The Canon City Police Department responded to an active shooter alarm at the Harrison School yesterday that turned out to be false. At 8:35 am yesterday morning, police received the alarm and, within minutes, arrived on the scene along with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities searched the school and found everything to be clear.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Disease Isn’t Taking a Holiday Break
As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday week, state and national health officials have expressed concerns over whether a trifecta of respiratory illness might be spread as people gather in celebration. That concern involves not only COVD-19 variants, but the usual spread of seasonal influenza and this year’s...
