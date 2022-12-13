SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of week 3

SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams

Totino Grace (0-1) at Blaine (3-0), 12/13, 7 p.m.

Blaine is off to a hot start at 3-0, but it has played three of its four games in the friendly confines of its home stadium. Crosstown rival Totino-Grace comes on Tuesday and will provide the Bengals their toughest test of the season.

Totino-Grace lost its opening game, 68-65, to a tough Lakeville North team to kick off the season. Taison Chatman, the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota, sat much of the second half in that game as the Eagles mounted a comeback, so he will look to knock off the Bengals in what should be a tough game.

Lakeville North (2-0) at Wayzata (0-2), 12/13, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeville North and Wayzata, coming in ranked in the initial SBLive Power Rankings at No. 1 and No. 3, face off on Tuesday. Lakeville North has fared better with its early win over defending Class 3A champion Totino-Grace team and an equally impressive East Ridge team. Center Nolan Winter, the No. 2 recruit in the state, will be tough for Wayzata to match up with.

Wayzata comes into this game at an unexpected 0-2. The Trojans, to their credit, played against two tough teams in Lakeville South and Eastview. Wayzata will look to end its losing skid in this one.

Lakeville North vs. Park Center (2-0), 12/17, 8:30 p.m.

The Panthers are not making life easy on themselves early in the season. The defending Class 4A champions, Park Center, are off to a 2-0 start after wins over Edina and DeLaSalle. Casmir Chavis leads the Pirates with 49 points through two games.

Eastview (1-1) at Osseo (0-1), 12/17, 5:30 p.m.

Eastview has started the season off with one of the toughest early schedules in the state. The Lighting are currently 1-1 after losing to Eden Prairie 71-60 and defeating Wayzata 81-75. Eastview features an incredibly long starting five and should give Osseo problems all game.

Osseo comes into this one after losing against East Ridge 59-52 last week. Osseo has a very young team and their early season schedule is extremely treacherous. The Orioles have good potential, but may struggle with this one.

Cretin-Derham Hall (1-1) at East Ridge (1-1), 12/13, 7 p.m.

Cretin-Derham hall ousted East Ridge last year in the playoffs and the Raptors will undoubtedly look for revenge in this one.

Cretin-Derham Hall is coming off an 18 point blowout loss to Maple Grove and may need to get a few games under them in order to come together after losing some key seniors.

East Ridge is coming off a tough 59-52 win at Osseo last week, and the Raptors will look to make it two in a row against a solid Cretin-Derham Hall team.

Eden Prairie (2-0) at Prior Lake (2-1), 12/13, 7 p.m.

Eden Prairie is coming off a 71-60 victory over Eastview and will travel to Prior Lake on Tuesday to face a solid Lakers squad. The Eagles feature Kansas State football commit Chiddi Obiazor in the paint and will likely cause the Lakers issues against their frontcourt.

The Lakers lost a tough first game 88-81 to a top-5 team in Minnetonka. Prior Lake has rattled off two consecutive wins, both by double digits, over solid teams in Chanhassen and Chaska.

Bloomington Jefferson (0-2) at Rosemount (0-2), 12/13, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Jefferson and Rosemount both come into this one at 0-2 after lofty preseason expectations. The Jaguars feature fantastic junior Daniel Freitag, a player garnering multiple looks from top colleges. Bloomington Jefferson has struggled early, losing to Farmington and Hopkins at home.

Rosemount has lost both its games this season by a combined four points. The Irish may have been overrated to start the season, but this game is a true barometer of their readiness to compete after losing multiple starters to graduation.

Hermantown (3-0) at Orono (2-0), 12/16, 6 p.m.

Hermantown has been scoring points, albeit against lesser opponents, in their three games this year. Orono is the toughest test that it has faced this season.

Orono has had two impressive wins to start the season against Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy. Isaiah Hagen looks to lead the Spartans to a 3-0 start to the season, and they may be one of the more underrated teams in the state.

Hopkins (3-1) at Maple Grove (2-0), 12/17, 11 a.m.

Hopkins has had a tough start to the year and it sits at 3-1. The Royals only loss on the season came against an impressive Orono team. Hopkins is coming off an eight-point victory over Bloomington Jefferson and its travels to Maple Grove to face one of the more disrespected teams in the state.

Maple Grove, fresh off a state title in football, has a basketball team that may be on its way to contending. The Crimson are 2-0 on the season and have beaten two SBLive Power 25 teams in Rosemount and Cretin-Derham Hall. Maple Grove defeated Cretin-Derham Hall in its own building by 18 points and will look to work their way up the rankings against a tough Royals team.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0) at Andover (1-1), 12/17, 7 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Andover face off in another great matchup this weekend. The Red Knights have had an easy start to their season after defeating Alexandria and Richfield. They will have a much tougher test Saturday against Andover.

Andover plays Osseo on Tuesday, Spring Lake Park Thursday, and then Benilde St.-Margaret’s on Saturday. That, in itself, is a tough enough stretch to show if Andover is ready for consideration as one of the top teams in the state. Andover defeated Lakeville South by 10 in its first game but lost by 11 to Robbinsdale-Cooper. Look for this one to be one of the better games of the week.

White Bear Lake (0-1) at Stillwater (2-1), 12/16, 7 p.m.

White Bear Lake lost a tough game to Eagan 46-44 to kick off their season. Their matchup with Stillwater on Friday should prove to be a tougher test.

All-state quarterback Max Shikenjanski leads the Ponies this season on the court, too. The Ponies lost a tough matchup at Blaine recently and their schedule gets considerably more difficult, starting with the Bears in this one.