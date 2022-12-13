Read full article on original website
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
brproud.com
Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting at motel on Boardwalk Drive earlier this week
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting at a motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot to death shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. An arrest warrant was issued that day for the alleged shooter.
Man, 2 children hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man and two children were hurt when flames consumed an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the two-alarm fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue, just off S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Boardwalk Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man Friday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting on Boardwalk Drive. According to Police, 27-year-old Maurice Mallory was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Sedrick Lewis back on December 14th on the 11000 block of Boardwalk Dr.
Traffic backed up after truck catches fire near Grosse Tete
GROSSE TETE - I-10 West s closed at LA 77 near Grosse Tete due to a truck on fire. Traffic is backed up for at least 4 miles. Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist killed in an accident on Airline Highway has been identified by officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Carl Dawson II, 30, was traveling on Prescott Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Challenger traveling on Airline Highway. The coroner's office...
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
Chase ends when stolen vehicle crashes into car wash dumpster, deputies say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Three people were arrested Friday after they were captured following a chase involving a stolen car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 after it was reported stolen from Houma. The SUV did not stop, the sheriff’s...
Driver shoots himself during encounter with Gonzales police officer after crash, sheriff says
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver who flipped a sportscar shot himself while being questioned by a Gonzales police officer after a crash, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Police say it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The sheriff identified...
1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and injured another on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to BRPD, the crash occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the...
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash
ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby. Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of...
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m. No other details are available. This is a developing story. Please...
