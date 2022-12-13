ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting at motel on Boardwalk Drive earlier this week

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting at a motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot to death shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. An arrest warrant was issued that day for the alleged shooter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Boardwalk Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man Friday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting on Boardwalk Drive. According to Police, 27-year-old Maurice Mallory was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Sedrick Lewis back on December 14th on the 11000 block of Boardwalk Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and injured another on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to BRPD, the crash occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash

ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby. Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m. No other details are available. This is a developing story. Please...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy