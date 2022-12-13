Read full article on original website
Democrats had their chance and they took a pass. Now what?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The only time a Democrat was elected governor of Nevada in this century was when Donald Trump was president. Maybe Nevada Democrats will get lucky, and the next time the governor’s race is on the ballot, in 2026, Trump will be president again. In the meantime, several reforms and proposals that failed to get enacted […] The post Democrats had their chance and they took a pass. Now what? appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe
Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena as part of a federal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.
Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is likely to be one of the final steps in yearslong negotiations to designate 872 additional square miles (2,258 square kilometers) of land for bombing and military use to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, which is 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Reno. The measure also designates more than 906 square miles (2,347 square kilometers) of land for conservation, wilderness areas and other protected areas, as well as roughly 28 square miles (73 square kilometers) of land and $20 million each to two Native American tribes. Churchill County, where the training facility is located, will also receive $20 million. The Fallon complex is the Navy’s main aviation training range, supporting aviation and ground training, including live-fire exercises. All naval strike aviation units and some Navy SEALs train at Fallon before deployment.
Non-binary nuclear waste official charged in multiple luggage thefts departs Department of Energy
A non-binary Biden administration official who oversaw the nuclear waste policy at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy is reportedly out of the job following charges of luggage theft.
Nevada receives an 'F' on funding education, report shows
Nevada's funding for education is reported to be the worst according to a report from "Making the Grade" which graded Nevada with an "F" in Funding Level, Funding Distribution and Funding Effort.
Atty. Gen Ford announces settlement for wrongly incarcerated man
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that a settlement has been reached with a man who spent several years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Luqris Thompson was granted a Certificate of Innocence and an award of $351,390.40.
Northern Nevada nonprofits see influx of migrants seeking asylum, don’t have enough resources
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than a week, a law that allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at the border, based on COVID-related public health restrictions, is set to end. With that, more asylum seekers could be arriving in different parts of the nation including the Silver State. “The...
‘Legal fees’ fundraiser for Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Las Vegas paid for movies, went to other inmates; judge issues fine
A federal judge fined a U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas an additional $20,000, noting he raised money online for what he said were "legal fees" but adding some money went to personal expenses and to other Jan. 6 inmates.
Free school meals, housing, education investments passed during Interim Finance meeting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee approved a number of new investments during their meeting today. The new investments include those in providing free meals to Nevada school children, supporting the development of the College of Medicine at Roseman University, and the creation of more affordable housing in Las Vegas.
Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new national report card on public school funding gives Nevada a failing grade, ranking the state the worst in the nation. The report looked at public school funding across the nation during the 2019-20 school year when the Covid-19 pandemic caused massive disruption in education.
