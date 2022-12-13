ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Current

Democrats had their chance and they took a pass. Now what?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The only time a Democrat was elected governor of Nevada in this century was when Donald Trump was president. Maybe Nevada Democrats will get lucky, and the next time the governor’s race is on the ballot, in 2026, Trump will be president again. In the meantime, several reforms and proposals that failed to get enacted […] The post Democrats had their chance and they took a pass. Now what? appeared first on Nevada Current.
The Associated Press

Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is likely to be one of the final steps in yearslong negotiations to designate 872 additional square miles (2,258 square kilometers) of land for bombing and military use to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, which is 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Reno. The measure also designates more than 906 square miles (2,347 square kilometers) of land for conservation, wilderness areas and other protected areas, as well as roughly 28 square miles (73 square kilometers) of land and $20 million each to two Native American tribes. Churchill County, where the training facility is located, will also receive $20 million. The Fallon complex is the Navy’s main aviation training range, supporting aviation and ground training, including live-fire exercises. All naval strike aviation units and some Navy SEALs train at Fallon before deployment.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new national report card on public school funding gives Nevada a failing grade, ranking the state the worst in the nation. The report looked at public school funding across the nation during the 2019-20 school year when the Covid-19 pandemic caused massive disruption in education.
