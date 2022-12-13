ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewers Say ‘The Hype Is Real’ For This Detangling Brush That Glides Through Hair Like a ‘Hot Knife Through Butter’

By Maya Gandara
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If ongoing hair tangles are one of the things you dread the most about winter, listen up: It’s time to treat yourself to a detangling brush specifically designed to make your hair care regimen easier. That’s right—you don’t have to lose precious time and clumps of hair working on removing knots from the back of your head post-shower. While there are plenty of detangling brushes to choose from out there (I’m a personal fan of Drunk Elephant’s one), you’ll find one of the most affordable options on Amazon.

“If you have fine, thin hair, this is the brush for you. My hair is very prone to tangles. This brush glides through my hair wet or dry like a hot knife through butter. I will be purchasing more of these brushes in the future,” one reviewer said of the Ultimate Detangling Brush from Tangle Teezer , which they called “the best brush they’ve ever owned.”

According to even more Amazon shoppers (over 36,000 left the product a five-star rating), “ the hype is real ” around this $15 brush that swiftly treats wet and dry hair, including the finest strands possible. Beyond working as a basic hair brush for smoothing your strands, it can also be used in the shower to comb through conditioner and hair masks, leaving behind “glossy, frizz-free” hair that’s less prone to breakage.

The brush is equipped with 325 flexible teeth that utilize two-tiered technology to effortlessly move through strands without harming them further. If you’re prone to losing strands often, this option is great for remaining gentle on fragile hair.

“First of all, it didn’t yank or rip out my hair like other brushes always did,” raved yet another fan who said the brush glided through their hair “like silk” from the get-go. “Also, it got through every single tangle with ease. All of my other hair brushes would leave a few tangles in the center of my hair and it took forever to brush. Now I enjoy brushing my hair because it takes a minute and BOOM amazing detangled hair. The best part is…I stopped losing hair!! My hair doesn’t come out of my head in clumps anymore.”

The Ultimate Detangling Brush comes in a variety of colors as well as options made for fine and fragile hair and naturally curly hair. We’d recommend scooping one up for all your friends and family for the holidays—they’ll make the best stocking stuffers.

