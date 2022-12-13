ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners

WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
WESTBROOK, ME
Q97.9

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine start-ups present their pitch at Techstars 'Demo Day'

PORTLAND, Maine — Thirteen weeks of hard work for 10 entrepreneurs came down to five-minute presentations Thursday afternoon. The Techstars Accelerator program held its second demo day in Maine after launching in Portland last year. Tech companies from around the world, including two already based in Maine, pitched their...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring. "Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland schools superintendent announces plans to step down

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana announced plans on Friday to step down from his position in 2023. Botana had previously announced in the fall his intentions to step down from the position in June 2023 after serving seven years in the role, a news release from Portland Public Schools said. The superintendent cited "district payroll issues" as the primary reason for his decision to leave the position.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
MAINE STATE
