Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners
WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Maine start-ups present their pitch at Techstars 'Demo Day'
PORTLAND, Maine — Thirteen weeks of hard work for 10 entrepreneurs came down to five-minute presentations Thursday afternoon. The Techstars Accelerator program held its second demo day in Maine after launching in Portland last year. Tech companies from around the world, including two already based in Maine, pitched their...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring. "Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Brunswick mill mural criticized for representation of Indigenous communities
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A public art display meant to show one Maine town’s growing diversity is at the center of a debate. Some people are calling the mural inclusive, but others say it's offensive. Now, work is being done to figure it out. "Many Stitches" is a mural...
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
Kaler Elementary first-graders spend their days learning about diversity
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An elementary school in South Portland is seeing a much more diverse school population, so first-grade teachers are trying to teach their students about diversity and help them learn about each other. "I like to learn about different people who have different cultures than me,...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. When: Tuesday through Sunday each week until Jan. 8. Where: Maine Mall, in front of Jordan’s Furniture Ropes Course. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pets Picture with Santa. Where: Bath Area Food...
Baking, imagination fill the tables for annual Gingerbread Spectacular
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Kevin Kiley was adding a few more strings of Christmas lights to the already-sparkling Boothbay Opera House. A fully decorated tree stood two stories tall in the center of the hall, while theatrical lights made the stage, with its own trees taking on a warm winter glow.
Portland schools superintendent announces plans to step down
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana announced plans on Friday to step down from his position in 2023. Botana had previously announced in the fall his intentions to step down from the position in June 2023 after serving seven years in the role, a news release from Portland Public Schools said. The superintendent cited "district payroll issues" as the primary reason for his decision to leave the position.
What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes
GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours. Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road...
Preble Street staffing shortage hinders shelter opening
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland Thursday, Karina Dotson said she is considering moving to Mississippi with friends. She said it might be her only way to escape the cold, and the uncertainty of shelter space on the Portland peninsula. "The stress here is just...
