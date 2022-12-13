ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16

(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut

Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies

Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Triton Report: Boys Cross Country Finishes 7th at Nationals, Wrestling Hosts Rotary Classic

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious

A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Fifteen former Tustin basketball stars to be honored before Friday’s game with Foothill

The names of former 15 Tustin basketball stars are included in a banner at the Tustin High gymnasium. (Photo courtesy Tustin Athletics). Tustin High School officials will recognize the 15 honorees of the Tustin Basketball Wall of Honor before Friday’s non-league home game with crosstown rival Foothill, according to Tustin Athletic Director and basketball coach Ringo Bossenmeyer.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress captures a victory over Los Altos at the home of the Clippers and Lakers

Cypress boys basketball team and coaches before Thursday’s game. (Photo courtesy Cypress basketball). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team had its annual game at the Crypto.Com Arena (forrmerly known as the Staples Center) Thursday afternoon defeating Los Altos 57-41, according to Coach Derek Mitchell. Mickey Kadowaki had 11...
LOS ALTOS, CA
localocnews.com

Arabian Lion stretches out in Los Alamitos Futurity

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will send out the trio of Arabian Lion, Carmel Road and Fort Bragg as he seeks his eighth win in nine years in the Grade II, $200,000-guaranteed Los Alamitos Futurity Saturday. The race at 1 1/16 miles for 2-year-olds is the fourth of 10...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners

MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

LA Unified School District and Others Learn Elementary Lesson in Contract Law After $2.5M Ruling and 7-Year Legal Battle

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — A small business construction subcontractor emerged victorious from a hard fought seven-year legal battle when $3.2 million in services, labor and materials were not paid by the Los Angeles Unified School District, their contractor, and their Insurance Bonds company. Nowland Law, a business litigation firm, secured a ruling in favor of the plaintiff December 9th, 2022 for work that the plaintiff performed in 2015.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy