Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16
(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
localocnews.com
St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut
Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Cypress and Crean Lutheran football players earn top honors on All-Empire League team
Crean Lutheran senior Ty Benefield, a wide receiver/defensive back and kick and punt returner and Cypress junior quarterback Aidan Houston were named the most valuable football players of the Empire League, league coaches announced. Benefield led the Saints to the CIF playoffs and a 10-2 record, the best in school...
localocnews.com
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies
Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
localocnews.com
Triton Report: Boys Cross Country Finishes 7th at Nationals, Wrestling Hosts Rotary Classic
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Damien and CdM win at Cal High Tourney
HUNTINGTON BEACH 67, ESPERANZA 51: The Oilers captured a win at the Cal High Tournament in Whittier. Dennis Okur scored 14 points for the Oilers (8-5). Paul Campos scored 13 points to lead Esperanza (7-4). FOUNTAIN VALLEY 90, KENNEDY 49: Troy Leach led Fountain Valley (7-4) with 20 points. Kennedy...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Foothill takes control early and defeats Tustin in crosstown battle
Foothill sophomore Travis Paleo drives to the lane as he is heavily guarded by Tustin’s Osten Achmad during the first quarter of Friday’s game. (Photos; Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team used an early 9-0 run and surged to a 50-34...
localocnews.com
Two Orange County girls basketball teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF polls
Two Orange County teams are atop their divisions in this week’s CIF girls basketball polls and a number of others are ranked in the top 10. Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) earned No. 1 rankings. Mater Dei is third and Sage Hill fourth in Division 1,...
localocnews.com
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
localocnews.com
Fifteen former Tustin basketball stars to be honored before Friday’s game with Foothill
The names of former 15 Tustin basketball stars are included in a banner at the Tustin High gymnasium. (Photo courtesy Tustin Athletics). Tustin High School officials will recognize the 15 honorees of the Tustin Basketball Wall of Honor before Friday’s non-league home game with crosstown rival Foothill, according to Tustin Athletic Director and basketball coach Ringo Bossenmeyer.
localocnews.com
Cypress captures a victory over Los Altos at the home of the Clippers and Lakers
Cypress boys basketball team and coaches before Thursday’s game. (Photo courtesy Cypress basketball). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team had its annual game at the Crypto.Com Arena (forrmerly known as the Staples Center) Thursday afternoon defeating Los Altos 57-41, according to Coach Derek Mitchell. Mickey Kadowaki had 11...
localocnews.com
Arabian Lion stretches out in Los Alamitos Futurity
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will send out the trio of Arabian Lion, Carmel Road and Fort Bragg as he seeks his eighth win in nine years in the Grade II, $200,000-guaranteed Los Alamitos Futurity Saturday. The race at 1 1/16 miles for 2-year-olds is the fourth of 10...
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners
MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
localocnews.com
LA Unified School District and Others Learn Elementary Lesson in Contract Law After $2.5M Ruling and 7-Year Legal Battle
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — A small business construction subcontractor emerged victorious from a hard fought seven-year legal battle when $3.2 million in services, labor and materials were not paid by the Los Angeles Unified School District, their contractor, and their Insurance Bonds company. Nowland Law, a business litigation firm, secured a ruling in favor of the plaintiff December 9th, 2022 for work that the plaintiff performed in 2015.
localocnews.com
2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
localocnews.com
The Priority Center hosts successful Families Helping Families annual holiday gift drive
Huntington Beach, CALIF. – December 15, 2022 – Despite the possibility of rain, it was all sunshine and smiles as The Priority Center successfully distributed hundreds of toys, games, gift cards, clothing, shoes, and other essential items to some of Orange County’s neediest families. The holiday gift...
localocnews.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
localocnews.com
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
Comments / 0