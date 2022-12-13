ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting

Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portagr police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
JONESVILLE, MI
abc57.com

California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
CENTREVILLE, MI
wtvbam.com

Burd sent to prison on drug and fleeing from police charges

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Homer man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to being in possession of a controlled substance and third degree fleeing from a police officer. 27-year-old Bradley Earl Burd was ordered to...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI

