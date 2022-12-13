Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting
Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
wkzo.com
Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
wkzo.com
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portagr police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
wkzo.com
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office needs help locating missing woman
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman went missing the night of Saturday, Dec. 10 and police are asking for help in locating her. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.
Police searching for missing Portage mom
Portage police say a local woman left her home on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road
wkzo.com
“Suspicious” man possessing Heroin arrested inside Centreville apartment complex
CENTREVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested a man they called suspicious wondering in an apartment complex with Heroin on his person. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports his deputies responded to the Riverwood Apartments at 340 West Main Street in Centreville early on Wednesday, December 15 for a report of a suspicious male.
Missing Portage woman’s mom: ‘I just want her to come home’
Nearly after a week after the disappearance of a Portage mother of eight, the missing woman's mom said she hasn't lost hope that she's safe.
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Fox17
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
abc57.com
California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
wtvbam.com
Burd sent to prison on drug and fleeing from police charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Homer man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to being in possession of a controlled substance and third degree fleeing from a police officer. 27-year-old Bradley Earl Burd was ordered to...
Battle Creek police chief looks back on 26 years of service
After nearly three decades at the department, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker is stepping down. But before he does, he’s reflecting on his years of public service.
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
