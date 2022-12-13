ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Bay St. Louis Transforms Into Snowy Wonderland for the Holidays

There’s a 100 percent chance of snow in Old Town Bay St. Louis this holiday season and it’s creating a charming scene straight out of a snow globe. One of the oldest cities on the Gulf Coast has been magically transformed for the enchanting and mesmerizing 15th annual Snowflakes in the Bay event. The three-foot-in-diameter snowflakes are dancing on the crisp winds rustling the century-old live oak trees that are scattered all over downtown Bay St. Louis.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's

Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and Bar

The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness

A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order

They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
PASCAGOULA, MS

