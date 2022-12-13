There’s a 100 percent chance of snow in Old Town Bay St. Louis this holiday season and it’s creating a charming scene straight out of a snow globe. One of the oldest cities on the Gulf Coast has been magically transformed for the enchanting and mesmerizing 15th annual Snowflakes in the Bay event. The three-foot-in-diameter snowflakes are dancing on the crisp winds rustling the century-old live oak trees that are scattered all over downtown Bay St. Louis.

