Sporting News

Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon continue Australia's golden run in the pool

Australia topped the podium in both the women's and men's 100m freestyle finals on Thursday night as the host nation's strong campaign at the FINA World Shortcourse Swimming Championships continued. Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon emerged victorious in two strong fields, with both swimmers securing their first career individual shortcourse...
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar

The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.

