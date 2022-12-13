Read full article on original website
Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon continue Australia's golden run in the pool
Australia topped the podium in both the women's and men's 100m freestyle finals on Thursday night as the host nation's strong campaign at the FINA World Shortcourse Swimming Championships continued. Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon emerged victorious in two strong fields, with both swimmers securing their first career individual shortcourse...
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
Aussie young gun Isaac Cooper denied gold in controversial circumstances at FINA World Championships
Controversy reigned on night four of the FINA World Short Course Championships, when a technical error robbed Isaac Cooper of gold. The teenager clocked the quickest time in the men’s 50m backstroke final with 22.49sec; unfortunately, it counted for nothing after a buzzer indicated the start of the race was void.
Who won FIFA World Cup 2022 third place match? Croatia vs Morocco result, goalscorers, highlights from Qatar
There is now only one match to go at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Croatia and Morocco played out an entertaining third place match at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both sides had lost their semifinals, to Argentina and France respectively, but had plenty to play for on Saturday. Croatia...
When is the World Cup closing ceremony? Time, details, performers, as Qatar 2022 FIFA tournament comes to an end
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going out with a bang. Much like the eye-popping showcase that was the tournament's opening ceremony, closing festivities offer a lasting image to remember the passion surrounding the iconic competition. With a number of high-profile stars set to take part in all the...
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France start time, live stream, TV channel, lineups
The fourth World Cup match between Argentina and France is their most important meeting of all. While Les Bleus — the reigning champions — are aiming to take the title for the third time in seven tournaments, Argentina will go at least 40 years without winning it if they do not triumph in Qatar.
What channel is Croatia vs Morocco on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup third place game on TV
Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Belgium were all slain by Croatia and Morocco. Now, the tournament's chief giant-killers clash for third place. The Atlas Lions' history-making run was finally ended at the semifinals by the defending champions, as France edged a determined Moroccan side. Croatia's lack of a goalscoring force finally...
France squad for World Cup final: Roster, key players, lineup and likely formation vs Argentina
France are on the verge of making World Cup history. They take on Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday looking to become the first team in 60 years (since Brazil in 1962) to retain the world crown with back-to-back wins. But Didier Deschamps has some problems on the...
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
