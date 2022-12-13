Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship Group presented the 10th annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. The event was held at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Attendees included the Opelika & Auburn Moms Demand Action local chapter group, along with the Opelika Police Department, Chief Shane Healey, Capt. Tony Amerson, the Opelika Fire Department, Lt. Floyd, Marquenta Barnette. Be & Caring Uplift Outreach volunteers and help gave out Christmas gifts, and other participants included minister Lucile Gray, Valentine Penn and Debra Carter. The community and young people enjoyed showing their love and support through service and outreach to the local community.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO