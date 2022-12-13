Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Santa Claus allegedly visits Columbus by plane, answers questions at airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Santa Claus allegedly visited Columbus by plane Thursday morning, landing at Flightways Columbus at the Columbus Airport. The man who was identified as Santa Claus stayed for a question-and-answer session with reporters. Airport Director Amber Clark welcomed Claus, saying everyone was glad he could join them. Claus said Columbus is one […]
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
Columbus law enforcemnt holds annual ‘Operation Blue Lights & Smiles’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Police Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional had a chance to spread some holiday cheer. They held their annual Operation Blue Lights and Smiles. The event started at Columbus State University. Officers then drove to Piedmont Regional Hospital with blue lights and sirens displayed...
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
New Columbus restaurant set to open next week in historic City Mills building along the river
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven years ago, historic City Mills just north of downtown Columbus was dangerously close to being lost. Not now. The mill has been refurbished and turned into a boutique hotel. The finishing piece is a restaurant that opens next week. The two old mill buildings date back to the late 1800s […]
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus
This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers are trying to make this time of year easier for struggling families. The department donated many items to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They brought a couple boxes filled with toiletries, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste and another box filled with toys.
WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you’ve had a chance to watch our latest News Leader 9 investigative report called “Stranded” by one of our best reporter/anchors, Roslyn Giles. Roslyn tells the story of a long distance bus trip that left seven people stranded at a Columbus...
Samford Group Hosts Christmas Celebration
Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship Group presented the 10th annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. The event was held at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Attendees included the Opelika & Auburn Moms Demand Action local chapter group, along with the Opelika Police Department, Chief Shane Healey, Capt. Tony Amerson, the Opelika Fire Department, Lt. Floyd, Marquenta Barnette. Be & Caring Uplift Outreach volunteers and help gave out Christmas gifts, and other participants included minister Lucile Gray, Valentine Penn and Debra Carter. The community and young people enjoyed showing their love and support through service and outreach to the local community.
Who is House of Heroes?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus’ Healthy Child Initiatives is hosting their annual character breakfast in February. The annual breakfast takes place on February 4, 2023 at the St. Luke Ministry Center. There are two different slot times - 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. News Leader...
Local dance community, Southern Union State Community College remember ‘tWitch’ as teacher, student
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus dance community is mourning the loss of a nationally known performer who died in an apparent suicide. They are sharing their encounters with Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who was also the former DJ on The Ellen Show. And it turns out he had connections to Columbus and east Alabama.
State Farm agent’s new location celebrated with ribbon cutting, money-grabbing game
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday morning, a group of employees, ambassadors from the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce (EACC) and others gathered at the State Farm at 1606 Broad Street in Phenix City to celebrate it opening. The new location is run by State Farm agent Kathy Powell. The main part of the […]
Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman. Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently. She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a...
W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow
W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
