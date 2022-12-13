ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus

This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers are trying to make this time of year easier for struggling families. The department donated many items to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They brought a couple boxes filled with toiletries, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste and another box filled with toys.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you’ve had a chance to watch our latest News Leader 9 investigative report called “Stranded” by one of our best reporter/anchors, Roslyn Giles. Roslyn tells the story of a long distance bus trip that left seven people stranded at a Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Samford Group Hosts Christmas Celebration

Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship Group presented the 10th annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. The event was held at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Attendees included the Opelika & Auburn Moms Demand Action local chapter group, along with the Opelika Police Department, Chief Shane Healey, Capt. Tony Amerson, the Opelika Fire Department, Lt. Floyd, Marquenta Barnette. Be & Caring Uplift Outreach volunteers and help gave out Christmas gifts, and other participants included minister Lucile Gray, Valentine Penn and Debra Carter. The community and young people enjoyed showing their love and support through service and outreach to the local community.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus searching for missing 20-year-old last seen Nov. 13

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman. Patrice Leach was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police say she is known to be in the Lawyers Lane area frequently. She is described as 5′9 and 300 lbs with a...
COLUMBUS, GA
livability.com

W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow

W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy