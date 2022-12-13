ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 11

The Greek
3d ago

Bloom traded a pitching prospect to Pittsburgh for Hoy Park and a week later released him. Yep that’s going in the right direction.

Reply
3
Barry Rock
3d ago

Red Sox fans show your displeasure of the current roster by doing what will hurt them the most. DON'T BUY TICKETS TO THE GAMES!!

Reply(1)
3
Harry Moody
3d ago

they are full of crap .if I won't to be a tampa fan I would move to Florida we lost a big piece and they are say it right thing no way

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means

While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision

The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: There's one word to sum up the Red Sox offseason

Every sports fan knows the feeling. Your team trails by 20 in the fourth quarter and you start frantically doing the math -- divvying up the remaining time in football to game out a potential go-ahead possession with 45 seconds left, or hoping for multiple stops and 3-pointers in basketball.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore

The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox

Benintendi (wrist) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Benintendi put together a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases for the Royals and Yankees this past season. He doesn't run nearly as well as he used to and his already modest power bottomed out in 2022. However, Benintendi does offer good on-base skills and an adequate glove. He should score a good number of runs if he wins a spot high in the White Sox's batting order. Benintendi had hamate bone surgery in September, but he should be fine for spring training.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy