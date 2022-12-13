Our Ultimate Golf Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Incredible Gifts This Season

Here's to holiday shopping season, and our list of high-end, splurge-worthy gifts for the golfer in your life. If money is no object, here's the golf list for you.

If you seek a gift for the golfer who enjoys the finer things in life, look no further. "Ultimate," when used as a noun, is defined as "the best achievable or imaginable of its kind."

That's what we had in mind when compiling this holiday shopping list. It's simply a list of high-end, splurge-worthy gifts for golfers, where money is no object and quality is king. Happy shopping.

Beres AIZU clubs from Honma Beautifully crafted clubs with distinctive traditional and colorful Japanese AIZU designs ... Combination of tradition and technology that delivers premium performance to discerning golfers. Driver $949; Fairways $649; Irons $399/each, HomnaGolf.com

TAG Heuer Special Edition Connected Golf Smartwatch The luxurious TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition smartwatch adds superior technology to every swing with an exclusive app that tracks performance on more than 40,000 courses. …The classy looking timepiece ncludes an additional black rubber strap, set of three balls, one extra ball marker, charging dock with USB-C cable, a main socket, golf ball markers, quick start guide, instruction manual and TAG Heuer International warranty. $2,650, tagheuer.com .

Club Car Onward Custom Golf Cart No longer just for the golf course, take your family to school, the pool, and everywhere in between. … Customize your favorite golf cart model today, then look forward to enjoying the quality, style, comfort, and craftsmanship of your Onward for years to come. … Choose your own seating of 2, 4, or 6 passengers, color, powertrain gas or electric, suspension, wheel, canopy, and a host of additional options/accessories. $11,606 standard two passengers, build.clubcar.com .

Therabody Lounger The zero-gravity lounger combines sound and vibration therapy for full body relaxation. …Therasound technology drives sound and vibration in multi-sensory experience to induce a deep state of relaxation, focus and sleep. … Benefits include decreased stress, pain and muscle tension, plus increased circulation, mobility, and range of motion. $3,999, therabody.com .

FlagBag Golf Gift Card What started as an idea to salvage ‘flown’ pin flags from becoming landfill contents, has turned into a sought-after creation to owning a truly unique, one-of-a-kind golf bag using repurposed flags. …You can send in your own memorabilia flag, request certain meaningful numbers that might be in stock - really the sky is the limit what can be put together that represents you. …With a six week lead time, the best idea for the holidays is a gift card allowing the recipient to create their own custom FlagBag. $875 beginning gift card denomination, flagbaggolfco.com .

L.A.B. Golf's Putter's Link.1 Putter The LINK.1 is a contemporary spin on perhaps the most popular putter shape of all time ... it will officially launch in 2023, but you can get ahead of it and customize your own from this first run, which is limited to 500 putters, serialized 1 to 500. L.A.B. eliminates torque from the design, helping golfers groove a repeatable stroke. $750, LABGolf.com

Full Swing Sport Series Golf Simulator With endorsers such as PGA Tour, Golf Channel, Top Golf, and a guy named Tiger Woods, the Full Swing family of simulators is dedicated to becoming the worldwide leader in sports virtualization hardware and software. …The Sport Series is the entry level model and Full Swing works with you to create the perfect simulator that fits your needs and space. …Features state of the art ball tracking, advanced golf course software, superior hardware performance, and swing analysis. …The immersive gaming experience transports you, family and friends into a wide range of experiences that make your entire room your play-space. From $44,900, fullswinggolf.com .

Links Golf St Andrews Golf Tours It is surely every golfer’s dream to play the legendary, home of golf Old Course at St Andrews Links, as well as other fantastic courses in and around the area. …Links Golf St Andrews will help build a customized tour to suit your exact requirements. …One sample tour is 8 days/7nights/6 rounds of golf at St Andrews Old, New, Jubilee and Castle, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie and Kingsbarns. …Stay at Five Star Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa. …Meet and greet at airport and private transfers are offered. $8,522.89 sample base price per person, four golfers/twin shared rooms/Edinburgh Airport arrival and departure. Prices vary per custom built tour, linksgolfstandrews.com .

Motocaddy CUBE Push Cart A top-shelf push-cart option for golfers of all stripes ... Compact and simple‑to‑fold thanks to its two-step folding system. ... packed with storage options and a foot-operated parking brake. ... Available in red, lime and blue. $299, motocaddy.com