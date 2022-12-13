Read full article on original website
Ivana Knoll’s message after Croatia gets bounced by Argentina in World Cup
Croatia saw their World Cup dreams come to an end on Tuesday in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals. One superfan who caught the eyes of many throughout the tournament is Croatian model and influencer Ivana Knoll, who stole the headlines after several scandalous outfits, even getting criticized by the Qatari people for not respecting their culture. Knoll even made a promise to go naked if her country wins it all, although that won’t happen now.
