Boise middle school students evacuated because of bomb threat

Students were evacuated from Lake Hazel Middle School on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The school was cleared by sheriff’s deputies, Boise Police and Idaho State Police with K-9 dog help before 3 p.m.

The threat came in via phone call at about 1:15 p.m., Ada County Sheriff spokesman Patrick Orr said. Students were escorted to Lake Hazel Elementary School, less than a mile away.

“Our deputies are searching the school right now, and have not found anything yet,” Orr told the Idaho Press around 2:30 p.m.. “Parents can can pick up their kids in Lake Hazel Elementary.”

At that point, classes concluded for the day at the middle school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The West Ada School District sent out two messages to all parents, students, staff and regional directors, according to Chief Communications Officer Greg Wilson. The first notified people of the threat and asked individuals not to come to Lake Hazel Middle School.

The second updated parents and others about the reunification plan.

“We thank Lake Hazel Elementary for opening their doors to our family,” the message said. “For students who ride buses, additional measures have been put in place to get students home safely on their bus routes.”