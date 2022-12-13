Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Saginaw woman dealing with long haul COVID now wants to advocate for others
Jolene Aho takes care of herself, by staying active, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and living life as a vegetarian. The 43-year-old teacher is also a mom of three. She and her husband, Adam, had just celebrated their 20th anniversary in August. And then, they got COVID. “He got better, and...
WDIO-TV
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
WDIO-TV
Cider North festival coming to Duluth in January
If you love cider, mark your calendars for January 21st, 2023. The DECC’s first-ever Cider North is coming to the Harbor Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now; $40 for general admission, $60 for VIP. “I’m proud to say that we are the second cider festival in the state...
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses vote “overwhelmingly” to ratify contracts
After months of negotiations, pickets and narrow avoidance of a 20 day strike, 15,000 Minnesota nurses have officially ratified a new contract. Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted in increments Dec. 9-13 whether to ratify tentative three-year contracts the union established with hospital systems across the state this month.
WDIO-TV
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
WDIO-TV
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
WDIO-TV
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife...
WDIO-TV
Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive details
The Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive is coming up this weekend, but organizer Mike Letica says he could still use some help. He said donations came in much more slowly this year, and there are two groups in particular who could use more gifts. “The biggest group is teenage...
WDIO-TV
Washburn County opens Warming Shelters
Four operational Warming Shelters are now open in Washburn County due to the extended power outages in the area, this according to the county Emergency Management office. There are two Warming Centers in the Minong area. One at the Town Hall in Minong on W 7095 Nancy Lake Road and the other center is at the Village of Minong Hall at 123 5th Ave. in Minong.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Duluth moves Council Agenda Session meeting online due to weather
The weather has forced the City of Duluth to take the Council Agenda meeting online. The City says Thursday, December 15th’s City Council Agenda Session meeting will now be held virtually. The link to attend the meeting, as well as the agenda, can be found on the City Council’s web page.
WDIO-TV
UWS falls at home against UWS-Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire made a trip into town to visit University of Wisconsin-Superior for a Thursday night tip-off. The University of Wisconsin at Superior hosted University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for a two-game home stand. The first of two games against the Blugolds was postponed. The Yellowjackets lead the first...
WDIO-TV
Yes, Cheese charcuterie boards
With lots of holiday festivities ahead, the ladies of Yes, Cheese have been busy. Kimber Johnson and Calley Mize own the business and make cheese platters, boards, and boxes. Yes, Cheese will be at the Duluth Depot’s Great Hall Marketplace on Saturday. To order for delivery or find out...
WDIO-TV
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
WDIO-TV
A Poem for The Lift by Molly Ovenden
Molly Ovenden is a writer and creative writing coach- who has just recently taken on a big endeavor: poetry busking. “Busking is a term that is in reference to street performance. It can be a musician or any person painted in silver or white that winks at you when you put a coin in their hat,” Molly explains. “Poetry busking is performing by writing a poem live for someone and then reading it.”
WDIO-TV
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
WDIO-TV
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
WDIO-TV
Thousands remain without power after powerful storm, utilities urge people to consider alternate lodging and options to stay warm
Crews from Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power are facing challenging conditions from the two-day storm. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake Country Power said more than 11,700 members remain without power. Their crews will be sent home at 9pm on Thursday for safety reasons, as they’ve been working 16 hours straight. Standby and emergency crews will remain working through the night.
WDIO-TV
Duluth warns of falling snow from Lift Bridge
The City of Duluth is warning people about wet snow falling from the Aerial Lift Bridge. According to the city, “the snow that is sticking to the upper span of the bridge may fall down in clumps or sheets without warning to the sidewalks and roadway below, creating potential hazards.”
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Blizzard conditions persist
A Blizzard Warning continues for Carlton Co., South St. Louis Co., and along the North Shore until 6 pm. The rest of the Northland is in a Winter Storm Warning in the same timeframe. Travel is treacherous this morning. Snowfall rates around 1-2” set up around midnight and brought widespread...
