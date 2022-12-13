Molly Ovenden is a writer and creative writing coach- who has just recently taken on a big endeavor: poetry busking. “Busking is a term that is in reference to street performance. It can be a musician or any person painted in silver or white that winks at you when you put a coin in their hat,” Molly explains. “Poetry busking is performing by writing a poem live for someone and then reading it.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO