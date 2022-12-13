ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?

