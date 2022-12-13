ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Richmond police investigating stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Richmond on Thursday morning. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South 13th Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday on report of someone being chased with a weapon.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING

(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

