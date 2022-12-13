Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. During sentencing on Friday for Evana Evans, detectives said she drove Dreasjon Reed around town as he fired a gun at a residence where people were at. Months later, Reed was...
cbs4indy.com
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
WISH-TV
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 3 people following alleged kidnapping, assault, ransom, murder on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS– Police believe a missing car led to a kidnapping and murder plot on Indy’s east side. Three people have been accused of murder and police say more arrests may be coming. Police were first called to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North...
cbs4indy.com
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police investigating stabbing
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Richmond on Thursday morning. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South 13th Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday on report of someone being chased with a weapon.
1017thepoint.com
RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING
(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
cbs4indy.com
Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony […]
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Wanted Man Who Stole Union Co. Sheriff's Vehicle Apprehended in Texas
Steven Lakes was arrested this week on several felony warrants out of Indiana. Steven T. Lakes. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A Connersville man who has been on the run for over a month has been apprehended. Steven T. Lakes, 46, was arrested this week in Texas on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.
Proposed no-jail plea agreement for alleged drugged driver angers victim
A New Castle woman injured by an alleged drugged driver is raising concerns about a proposed plea agreement that would allow the suspect to stay out of jail or prison.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
