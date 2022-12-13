Read full article on original website
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Inslee Releases Budget Proposal, Floats Bonding for Housing Plan
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his proposed 2023-2025 budget proposal at a news conference in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. The governor says he is prioritizing investments in housing, homelessness, and behavioral health. His budgets also outline updated plans for climate, salmon recovery, education, public safety, state workforce, and more.
Gov. Inslee On Why No Middle-Class Tax Relief in WA [VIDEO]
Gov. Inslee told TVW this week why there won't be tax relief for citizens, especially middle-class. The Governor, speaking with TVW, claims other states have income taxes they could roll back, but because WA state doesn't have one, there's nothing he can do. He also blamed the homeless situation in our state as to why, presumably, the state has to spend more money.
Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities
Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?. We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside. If you've been looking for a pet-friendly...
Can You Legally Take Antlers Off Deer or Elk in Washington State?
Have you ever been in an auto accident involving a deer or elk in Washington State?. Washington Laws Concerning Roadkill And Antlers Might Surprise You. If so, you know that it’s a heartbreaking experience for both drivers and animals alike. But what happens if the animal dies as a result of the accident?
WA Dem Lawmaker Wants to Do Away With ‘All’ Police Pursuits
We can get an idea of what's possibly brewing in the legislature by bills that are either pre-filed (submitted prior to January) or what legislators are saying. Democratic legislator wants to do away with virtually all police pursuits. If Democratic Senator Joe Nguyen (who represents a West Seattle district) has...
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Tri-Cities #1 Most Searched Google Recipe for 2022 Has Me Baffled
What Is The #1 Most-Searched Food Recipe For Tri-Cities Washington?. I don't know about you but I use Google all the time to search. It's my #1 search engine so I thought it would be interesting to see what some of the most searched things items are in the Tri-Cities for 2022.
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
Who’s Got the Right of Way? A Quick Guide to Merging in Washington State
What Is The Correct Way To Enter A Freeway On-Ramp In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving on the freeway and come up to an on-ramp only to find that there's a line of cars trying to merge? Do you know what to do?. Who's Got The Right-Of-Way When...
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
HUGE Tri-Cities Drug Bust Nets More Than 100,000 Fentanyl Pills & Meth
Several local police departments worked together to seize more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, firearms, and more. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-Eastern District of Washington:. These drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal...
Tri-Cities Resolutions Everyone Should Keep in 2023
New Year's Day used to be exciting for me but since I've gotten a little older and I've started a family of my own, I'm becoming more cognisant of time and my own mortality. Each new year means I'm further removed from my youth and the stages of childhood my kids' experience. Instead of excitement, I feel bittersweet.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
