Washington State

102.7 KORD

Inslee Releases Budget Proposal, Floats Bonding for Housing Plan

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his proposed 2023-2025 budget proposal at a news conference in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. The governor says he is prioritizing investments in housing, homelessness, and behavioral health. His budgets also outline updated plans for climate, salmon recovery, education, public safety, state workforce, and more.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Gov. Inslee On Why No Middle-Class Tax Relief in WA [VIDEO]

Gov. Inslee told TVW this week why there won't be tax relief for citizens, especially middle-class. The Governor, speaking with TVW, claims other states have income taxes they could roll back, but because WA state doesn't have one, there's nothing he can do. He also blamed the homeless situation in our state as to why, presumably, the state has to spend more money.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court

Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts

They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
OREGON STATE
102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities Resolutions Everyone Should Keep in 2023

New Year's Day used to be exciting for me but since I've gotten a little older and I've started a family of my own, I'm becoming more cognisant of time and my own mortality. Each new year means I'm further removed from my youth and the stages of childhood my kids' experience. Instead of excitement, I feel bittersweet.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.7 KORD

Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

