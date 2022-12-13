Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO