Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
Underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wind down your weekend with a hilarious underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The ever funny T.K. Kirkland shares more about his shows.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Janet Jackson coming to Baltimore next spring
If you are a part of the rhythm nation, get ready for Janet Jackson to visit Baltimore next spring. The five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will perform at the CFG Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 as part of her “Together Again” tour.
'Own Baltimore History:' Tupac's Teenage Home In Maryland Listed For Sale At $179K
A piece of hip-hop history can be had in the heart of Charm City as legendary rapper Tupac Shakur’s childhood home in Baltimore sits on the market waiting for the right buyer to come along. Redfin has listed Shakur’s home in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue (also known...
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.
Bay Net
Bowie Man’s Error Leads To $50,000 Powerball Prize
LAUREL, Md. – Hitting the wrong button on a self-serve Lottery vending machine led to this Bowie man’s $50,000 Powerball win. Fed self-serve vending machine extra $20 that purchased winning quick-pick ticket. Hitting the wrong button on a Lottery self-serve vending machine led a Bowie man to make...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick
Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow. Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1603065566239113216 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight appeared first on 92 Q.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
Lanes reopened on BW Parkway after tractor trailer overturns
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday. U.S. Park Police shut down all southbound lanes past MD-201 near Kenilworth Avenue because of the crash. All lanes have reopened as of 8 a.m. Park Police were called to the crash scene...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
Nottingham MD
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baltimore area
UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory has been updated and will now be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. ——— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. AnIce Storm Warning is in effect for western Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
WTOP
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
