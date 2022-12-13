Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes...
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with...
3 dead as tornadoes batter Louisiana
(The Hill) — Three people have died in Louisiana as tornadoes hit the state, sweeping in as part of storm system battering throughout the country and surging into the southeast. Just outside New Orleans, St. Charles Parish confirmed one fatality. In northern Louisiana, a mother and son were found...
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Report shows NYS hospitals in ‘critical condition’
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York hospitals are in “critical condition”, according to a report from the Healthcare Association. The report shows a statewide healthcare worker shortage as well as uncontrollable expense increases. “Two thirds of a hospital’s budget is related to payroll, the amount that is...
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state’s newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m. Located in Orange County at the Newburgh Mall, the casino will feature...
Human heart found in transportation department salt pile in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A human heart has been found in a department of transportation road salt pile in Humphreys County, Tennessee, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff Chris Davis said a worker found an “adult male human heart” on Thursday at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)...
St. Lawrence County urges mask-wearing due to spike in respiratory illnesses
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Respiratory illnesses are overwhelming the North Country. The community is being faced with a “triple threat” of illnesses, this includes influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health. Public Health warned that these illnesses are most dangerous for young children,...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mohawk Valley and areas to the east of the valley starting Thursday, December 15th. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches can be...
