advantagenews.com

14-year-old shot in Alton

A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois

HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
HILLSBORO, IL
FOX2Now

Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs home burglarized, damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Shop with a Cop

Earlier this month, members of the Alton Police Department took 43 kids on a shopping spree at Target for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach program. Students are selected for the program by social workers who work within the Alton School District. The Alton Officers are members of the...
5 On Your Side

Vehicle pursuit, crash on I-70 near Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, shutting down the highway for hours. At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Information provided to detectives led them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various felonies, according to police.
BRIDGETON, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash

A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Police arrest 4 for $17K heist at Ulta

MADISON — Four Louisiana women were arrested and charged in a shoplifting scheme that took more than $17,000 worth of merchandise off of store shelves here last week, the authorities said.. Those arrested were identified as Mikiara Williams, Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards and Rachelle Bindon. All of the women...
MADISON, IL
wgel.com

Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County

A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion

A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
GREENFIELD, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes

A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
DE SOTO, MO

