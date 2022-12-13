Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
14-year-old shot in Alton
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case
ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs home burglarized, damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
advantagenews.com
Alton Shop with a Cop
Earlier this month, members of the Alton Police Department took 43 kids on a shopping spree at Target for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach program. Students are selected for the program by social workers who work within the Alton School District. The Alton Officers are members of the...
WLBT
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
Vehicle pursuit, crash on I-70 near Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, shutting down the highway for hours. At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Information provided to detectives led them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various felonies, according to police.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
Washington Missourian
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
KMOV
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
FOX2now.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Police arrest 4 for $17K heist at Ulta
MADISON — Four Louisiana women were arrested and charged in a shoplifting scheme that took more than $17,000 worth of merchandise off of store shelves here last week, the authorities said.. Those arrested were identified as Mikiara Williams, Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards and Rachelle Bindon. All of the women...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Ocean Springs Veterinarian Identified As Shooter Who Killed Two Bay St. Louis Police Officers
WLOX reports that the shooter has been identified who took the life of two Bay St. Louis police officers. 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Office Branden Estorffe. The two police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson. She was parked...
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
Family hires law firm after man’s crane death in Metro East
The family of a man who died from a crane fault at the Wood River Refinery last week has hired a law firm.
