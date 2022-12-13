Read full article on original website
NFTs and Soulbound tokens define Web3 cinema: Director Stephen Fung
As more mainstream businesses use Web3 capabilities, the field of filmmaking may learn from the offerings of NFTs and the recently emerged soulbound tokens to define a new era of moviemaking. Some directors have previously mentioned DAOs as a mechanism for increasing community participation in film productions. Web3 technologies and...
todaynftnews.com
Forbes and The Sandbox enter the metaverse with an interactive multiplayer experience
The global media company Forbes and The Sandbox, a leading metaverse platform, collab and take a step into the metaverse with an interactive multiplayer gaming experience. The collaboration will allow the players a chance to enjoy and experience the famous Forbes party atmosphere in the metaverse. Players can also learn...
todaynftnews.com
DJ Armin van Buuren and Artist Rik Oostenbroek launches a Web3 community
One of Web3’s most well-known digital artists, Rik Oostenbroek, has collaborated with renowned DJ and EDM performer Armin van Buuren. The two have jointly developed a Web3 community for fans of music and art. In addition to being a DJ, Van Buuren also produces music, hosts radio shows, and...
todaynftnews.com
New NFTs From Iconic Fashion Photographer Nick Knight Combine Fashion And Metaverse
The debut of the NFT collection ikon-1 marks Nick Knight’s first foray into the metaverse as a photographer, filmmaker, and the creator of the groundbreaking fashion website ShowStudio. Knight views emerging technologies like 3D scanning, NFTs, and artificial intelligence-generated generative art as new tools for creativity rather than a...
todaynftnews.com
TIMEPieces collab with Deepak Chopra’s SevadotLove to launch new NFT collection
A Web3 community project from TIME, TIMEPieces recently announced its collaboration with Seva.Love, the web3 platform co-founded by a well-known pioneer in consolidative medicine and author Deepak Chopra, launched a new NFT collection to celebrate the top-selling book, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra in its 25th anniversary year.
