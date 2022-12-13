Portland mother found dead in park as boyfriend remains wanted and on the run

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 43-year-old man they believe is responsible for killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in a park.

According to Portland Police, on Dec. 9 at 3:16 p.m., officers from the East Precinct were called to Powell Butte Nature Park, where they found a deceased female. Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene due to the "suspicious circumstances" of the death and began investigating.

The medical examiner determined the victim, Kathryn Muhlbach, died from homicidal violence.

On Monday, Dec. 12, Portland Police said they issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Caraballo for second-degree murder — domestic violence in connection with Muhlbach’s death. According to police, he has connections in Oregon, California, and Mexico. Officials do not believe he is in the Portland area anymore.

According to KGTV-TV, Muhlbach and Caraballo moved to Portland from San Diego and started a moving company together. His truck was reportedly found near the Oregon-California state line.

Muhlbach was the mother of a 4-year-old and 8-month-old.

Her sister, Jen Keller, told KGTV, "She was a beautiful person and deserves justice. She’s a young woman who had so much life to live, so much to give to this world, and she was taken from us."

