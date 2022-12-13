Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins
Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces that Gators will honor Mike Leach during Las Vegas Bowl
Florida will honor Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Saturday during the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State. The Gators will wear a helmet sticker that spells out “Mike” with a cowbell in place of the i. The Gators follow Miami-Ohio, which also had a helmet sticker of a pirate flag during Friday’s Bahamas Bowl to honor Leach, who died on Monday. There will be likely be similar tributes to Leach throughout bowl season, especially by SEC teams.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State hosting transfer B1G receiver for visit
From a nonexistent passing attack to one that throws 50-plus times a week? Talk about a cultural shock for Arland Bruce. The former Iowa receiver is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend as 1 of several schools on his transfer portal list. Bruce elected to transfer from the Hawkeyes after a 7-5 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Arnett officially named Mississippi State head coach, says 'no one can ever replace Coach (Mike) Leach'
Zach Arnett has been with the Mississippi State program as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator since Mike Leach came on as head coach in 2020. After Leach’s passing at the age of 61 this week due to complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State moved quickly to keep the program’s continuity going.
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State reportedly settles on permanent head coach after Mike Leach's death
Mississippi State is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy of losing coach Mike Leach at age 61 after complications from a heart condition. The players are planning to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois to honor their late coach. Interim coach/DC Zach Arnett will lead the Bulldogs in that game.
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State announces it will hold memorial service for Mike Leach
Mississippi State announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a Mike Leach memorial service following the iconic head coach’s tragic death late Monday night. The service will be held at 1 p.m. central on Dec. 20 at Humphrey Coliseum, where the Bulldogs play their home basketball games. It will be open to the public and doors will open at 12 p.m. central.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State loses veteran safety to NCAA transfer portal
Mississippi State kept 3-star safety Dylan Lawrence home as part of its 2019 recruiting class, and he’s been in Starkville the past 4 seasons. This past year, he appeared in 12 games for the Bulldogs, mostly as a backup and a special-teams player, recording 5 total tackles. Now he’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khamauri Rogers, former Miami CB, announces SEC destination
Mississippi State has landed a key player from the transfer portal, bringing a former top Mississippi recruit home. Just 1 day after Khamauri Rogers entered the portal following his 2022 season spent at the University of Miami, the Madison, Mississippi, product announced on Twitter that he was heading to Starkville to play at Mississippi State.
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
breezynews.com
Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football
A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
thelocalvoice.net
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
wtva.com
Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
wcbi.com
Fatal Shooting in Lowndes County -Suspect Still Not Caught
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. The gunfire happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 45 and Jess Lyons Road. The shooting happened just before 10 on Tuesday night. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is in the very early stages...
Comments / 0