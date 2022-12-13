Florida will honor Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Saturday during the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State. The Gators will wear a helmet sticker that spells out “Mike” with a cowbell in place of the i. The Gators follow Miami-Ohio, which also had a helmet sticker of a pirate flag during Friday’s Bahamas Bowl to honor Leach, who died on Monday. There will be likely be similar tributes to Leach throughout bowl season, especially by SEC teams.

