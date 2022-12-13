ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of attacking multiple troopers

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman they say assaulted multiple troopers while resisting arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 8 around 11:30 p.m. troopers responded to a domestic incident in Covington Township.

As they arrived PSP said they found Michelle Scott, 46, “extremely drunk and violent” and becoming hostile towards troopers.

Police said they tried to calm Scott down however she tried to flee the home on all fours through various rooms, then kicked, punched, spat on, and bit multiple troopers.

Troopers stated Scott was taken into custody after they gained control of her. However, she continued to try and harm troopers and medical staff.

Scott was charged with assaulting law enforcement, flight to avoid arrest, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and public drunkenness.

