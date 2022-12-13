Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
WRAL
Wake County seeing backlog of murder trials, increasing number of homicides
Wake County has a backlog of murder trials, and there are more homicides than ever, according to data provided by the city of Raleigh and county.
WRAL
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son's bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
WRAL
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — WITN reports a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital Tuesday after trying to set her son on fire. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Latisha McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her four-year-old son's bed and tried to light the bed and child on fire.
WRAL
Durham begins using ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology
The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for the ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology. In a three-square mile area, sensors are placed on buildings and will notify police if gunshots are detected even if no 911 call is made.
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
WRAL
Raleigh mom details being scammed out of son's Christmas gift
Single mom Natalie Lee was set on giving her son the best Christmas she could, but a scammer had other ideas.
WRAL
Durham first responders serve as grand marshals to holiday parade
When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor.
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
WRAL
Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh
Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
WRAL
Gov. Cooper shows support for Moore County businesses that lost money during power outage
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin visited several shops in Southern Pines. They showed support to businesses recovering financially after power outages from Dec. 3 - Dec. 7.
WRAL
Wake County Animal Center urges community to adopt so it doesn't have to euthanize animals
The Wake County Animal Center (WCAC) hasn't euthanized animals due to lack of space in six years. Stray and surrendered pets are pushing the shelter over capacity, meaning WCAC may be forced to start euthanizing animals this holiday season.
WRAL
Global cloud provider's rapid expansion leads to new downtown Raleigh HQ
This article was written for our sponsor, RapidScale. In a trend that began before the pandemic, but exploded by necessity, an increasingly remote workforce is likely here to stay. While there are benefits, accommodating employees in different locations also has challenges. "How do you enable your employees to remain productive...
