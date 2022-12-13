ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — WITN reports a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital Tuesday after trying to set her son on fire. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Latisha McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her four-year-old son’s bed and tried to light the bed and child on fire.
Durham begins using ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology

The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for the ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology. In a three-square mile area, sensors are placed on buildings and will notify police if gunshots are detected even if no 911 call is made. The city of Durham launched its pilot program Thursday for...
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
Raleigh mom details being scammed out of son's Christmas gift

Single mom Natalie Lee was set on giving her son the best Christmas she could, but a scammer had other ideas. Single mom Natalie Lee was set on giving her son the best Christmas she could, but a scammer had other ideas. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Durham first responders serve as grand marshals to holiday parade

When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor. When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented...
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
Annual 'Christmas for Kids' shopping spree happening Saturday morning in Raleigh

Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills. Saturday marks the 12th year of the "Christmas for Kids" event, which gives more than 100 foster children $150 each to spend however they please at the Target in North Hills.
Global cloud provider's rapid expansion leads to new downtown Raleigh HQ

This article was written for our sponsor, RapidScale. In a trend that began before the pandemic, but exploded by necessity, an increasingly remote workforce is likely here to stay. While there are benefits, accommodating employees in different locations also has challenges. "How do you enable your employees to remain productive...
