Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,147. That’s $752 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,113. In the last...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ellen and Portia pay a record $70M for a California estate
On the heels of the tragic loss of her friend and former co-producer DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, it’s been revealed that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, paid a record $70 million for two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of Carpinteria, California. They...
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Rhythmic Assertions and Suggestions at Solvang’s Elverhøj
At first blush, there might not seem to be much thematic or stylistic resonance between painter Seyburn Zorthian and sculptor Aristides Demetrios, currently featured in a two-person exhibition at Solvang’s Elverhøj Museum of History and Art. Zorthian, a respected veteran of the Santa Barbara County art scene, creates post-abstract expressionist canvases, with an exuberant spirit. Demetrios, who lived in Solvang and Montecito before passing away in 2021, deals with tidier expressive pieces in shimmering bronze, often informed by architectural or anatomical themes.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast had most searches for ‘Taco Tuesday’ in U.S. in 2022. What else did we Google?
The region ranked second only to Lake Charles, Louisiana, in terms of Google searches for a particular type of dog.
Santa Barbara Independent
My Unplanned Ultramarathon:Living with Long COVID
Polly Sumner detailed the early months of her long COVID experience with us in February 2022. We checked in with her recently to see how she is doing, now a year into her journey. On a spring Saturday, the boys tumbled into the house from a surf session, sandy and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Daly, Terence (Terry) Patrick
Terry Daly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7th at the age of 98 in his home at Atterdag Village in Solvang, CA surrounded by his family. He was born in Onaway, Michigan to James and Margaret Daly on August 4, 1924, in what became a household of eleven children. Terry spent his formative years in Onaway working on the family farm and graduated from Onaway High School in 1941. He then joined the US Navy, becoming part of the V-12 officer training program while attending Denison University in Ohio and then the University of Kansas in the NROTC program. Terry was honorably discharged from the Navy in November 1945.
Santa Barbara Independent
From Montecito Mudslide to Mezcal and Mexican Food
It took a nightmare for Berkeley “Augie” Johnson to turn his “childhood dream” of owning a restaurant into reality. The night was January 9, 2018, when the wildfire-scorched mountains above his Montecito home liquefied under torrential downpours, crushing hundreds of homes and killing nearly two dozen residents.
kclu.org
It's go time! Looks like all systems are a go for NASA satellite launch from Santa Barbara County
NASA officials say it’s now a “go” for the planned launch of a $1.2 billion research satellite from the Central Coast which was postponed from Thursday morning. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite will be used by American and French researchers to do what’s being called the first global survey of Earth’s surface water supply.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Year Concludes with Expanded Critical Programming & Suppport
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, December, 2022 – Twenty years ago, when Nikki Katz founded Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF), she could never have dreamed that her new non-profit would lead to life-changing support for families in their darkest hour. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s original mission was simply to bring joy and emotional support for families battling pediatric cancer. In the 20 years since its humble beginning, the mission has expanded to provide financial, emotional and educational support to families living in the tri-counties who are enduring an unthinkable pediatric cancer battle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,429. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire Restrictions Lifted on Los Padres
SOLVANG, Calif.— Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately. Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the Forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from www.readyforwildfire.org. A list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all Forest offices and on the Los Padres National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Round of Funding Available through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Fund for Santa Barbara is excited to announce that we are partnering with The County of Santa Barbara to distribute a second round of funding ($230,000) through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara. On...
Students shred slopes on boogie boards as snow blankets Santa Ynez Mountains
A series of powerful winter storms brought inches of snow to the highest peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
