ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Selfless Elf calendar

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zet73_0jhQZtkL00

(WIVT/WBGH) – The Food Bank is calling on the community to understand the importance of selflessness not only throughout the holiday season, but 365 days a year.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is conducting its 3rd year of the Selfless Elf Advent Calendar program.

Every day in December, another door on the virtual advent calendar will open, and includes an activity that challenges participants to better their community.

Some of the activities include creating holiday greeting cards, donating to a local food bank, or talking with your kids about food insecurity.

Chief Development Officer Meghan Parsons says that the program is designed for the holidays, but the lessons and underlying themes should be used every day.

Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Meghan Parsons says, “Every day, a new door opens up with an activity. And so, these activities, well we have 25 days of them, so it’s been really really exciting. And the idea is for families or co-workers or friends to be able to get together and sort of express themselves in a selfless way with these activities through the month of December.”

Parsons says the Selfless Elf program originally started as a 5K in December, but since COVID, the program has shifted to become more inclusive and more widely accessible.

You can access the calendar by visiting https://foodbankselflesself.org/ to receive daily emails about the day’s activities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

A December to Remember

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Northside of Binghamton held a community gathering to ensure that families have a happy, fun-filled holiday season. United Way of Broome County’s healthy lifestyle coalition hosted its annual December to Remember event at the Lee Barta Community Center earlier this week. The event was open to the public, and invited […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
Taste Of Home

HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas

Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy