Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program
The NHLPA said that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is back with the team after being placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program earlier this year. According to the league, Vrana has returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the player assistance program. Vrana...
Gaudreau scores twice as Wild top Red Wings 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve...
Fan ejected after Warriors' Green said they 'threatened' him
MILWAUKEE — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said he had a fan attending Tuesday's NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks ejected for supposedly saying "some threatening stuff to my life." The incident occurred late in the third quarter when an unnamed fan sitting courtside on the baseline began...
