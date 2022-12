The football landscape was shook this week by the tragic passing of longtime college football coach Mike Leach. Leach, who passed away on Monday, was in his third year at the helm in Starkville and led Mississippi State to a winning 8-4 record during the regular season. As news spread of his passing, tributes to the coach started flooding in, with head coaches and players all paying their condolences.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO