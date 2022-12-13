Read full article on original website
Tom Klinck
3d ago
scam!!! plenty of puppies in Buffalo that are just as cute instead send money to shelters in Buffalo if it will make you feel better
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Williamsville woman seeks help from WNY to keep diabetes alert dog
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Some who find their craft are influenced. "My grandma taught me how to paint," said 27-year-old Ali Lazik of Williamsville. "She got me into oil painting when I was in elementary school actually." But that craft turned into something Lazik never expected when she turned 12.
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued
A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”
Governor Hochul signs legislation to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits at retail pet stores
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation that will ban the sale of certain animals at retail pet stores in the state. S.1130/A.4283 aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders by banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores. Under the new law, which will take effect in 2024, pet stores will also be allowed to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago. It happened while Breglia and his...
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
This Abandoned New York Neighborhood is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush and decaying, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
First responders called to 2-alarm house fire on Buffalo's West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders battled a 2-alarm house fire Friday evening on Buffalo's West Side. The fire was at 92 Bird Ave., a block east of Niagara Street and near the 190-198 split. When a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived at the home, where the fire began some time just after 4 p.m.
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
Rangers locate hikers lost in Catskills, rescue North Country residents buried in 6 feet of snow
Two hikers from the Bronx got lost Saturday on the Hurricane Ledge in Kaaterskill Wild Forest. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers found the hikers, ages 29 and 30, around 8 p.m. The hikers were uninjured, but cold. Rangers provided them with food, warm liquids, and dry layers of clothing and helped the pair back to the trailhead.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
Niagara Falls Tourism called “Grinch of the Year” by PETA
“Niagara Falls Tourism’s small heart won’t let visitors enjoy one of the world’s greatest natural wonders without a constant barrage of explosions that leave animals running for their lives, and that makes it a grinch in our book,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
Buffalo USPS processing and distribution center closes out busiest week of the year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service has estimated it's handling 60 million packages a day this holiday season, anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 of those packages per day are being handled by the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center. "It's energizing this time of year," plant manager Rhonda Benton...
New York’s Ice Volcano Is A Truly Magical Winter Attraction
New York State is beautiful year round. Lake George and Saratoga Race Track in the Summer, the Adirondacks in the Fall, Hudson Valley in the spring and now that it's winter we can explore Ice Castles, hit the slopes and take pictures of our Ice Volcano!. Yes, New York has...
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
Grand Island woman sentenced for tampering with medications at Roswell Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Roswell Park nurse was sentenced to 37 months in prison after tampering with and stealing medications, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday. Kelsey A. Mulvey, 30, of Grand Island was convicted of tampering with a consumer product. The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that between February and June 2018, […]
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 3