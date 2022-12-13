ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 3

Tom Klinck
3d ago

scam!!! plenty of puppies in Buffalo that are just as cute instead send money to shelters in Buffalo if it will make you feel better

WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
MANORVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Governor Hochul signs legislation to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits at retail pet stores

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation that will ban the sale of certain animals at retail pet stores in the state. S.1130/A.4283 aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders by banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores. Under the new law, which will take effect in 2024, pet stores will also be allowed to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
CNY News

18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
