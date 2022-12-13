Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at final 2019 bond projects
Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at 2019 bond projects A refreshed exterior of MPS’ Grant Foreman campus. Built in 1960, the building originally housed a traditional elementary school and later a sixth grade center. It’s currently a temporary home for Sadler Arts Academy students while that school’s campus undergoes a major overhaul. Once Sadler moves back to its main campus, the district says the Grant Foreman building will likely become an early childhood center and possibly also house an employee daycare.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
fourstateshomepage.com
The last week for two schools, in more ways than one
JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
KOKI FOX 23
Rogers County charity in need of help to provide families with Christmas meals
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County charity is in need of donations so they can provide families with a free Christmas meal. Share the Spirit has been helping to organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
KOKI FOX 23
Report: UNLV hiring former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as OC
Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is making his return to the top level of college football. According to ESPN, Petrino will be the new offensive coordinator at UNLV. The Rebels are now coached by former Missouri coach Barry Odom after Marcus Arroyo was fired at the end of the 2022 season.
Comments / 0