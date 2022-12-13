ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at final 2019 bond projects

Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at 2019 bond projects A refreshed exterior of MPS’ Grant Foreman campus. Built in 1960, the building originally housed a traditional elementary school and later a sixth grade center. It’s currently a temporary home for Sadler Arts Academy students while that school’s campus undergoes a major overhaul. Once Sadler moves back to its main campus, the district says the Grant Foreman building will likely become an early childhood center and possibly also house an employee daycare.
MUSKOGEE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The last week for two schools, in more ways than one

JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
CLAREMORE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
JOPLIN, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

