Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at 2019 bond projects A refreshed exterior of MPS’ Grant Foreman campus. Built in 1960, the building originally housed a traditional elementary school and later a sixth grade center. It’s currently a temporary home for Sadler Arts Academy students while that school’s campus undergoes a major overhaul. Once Sadler moves back to its main campus, the district says the Grant Foreman building will likely become an early childhood center and possibly also house an employee daycare.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO