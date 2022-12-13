Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Related
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NBA
Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in four days, the Cavs take on the Dallas Mavericks, but this time, it's in Cleveland. The Wine & Gold recorded a 15-point win in Dallas on Wednesday night. Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, with Dallas beating Portland at home last night.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Knicks
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers plan to strike back after a disappointing Friday night loss when they host the New York Knicks on Star Wars Night Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (15-15) returns home after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112, a...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2022
It’s back. For the third time over just the past eight days, New Orleans (18-10) and Phoenix (17-12) will meet each other on the court, this time in Arizona. Tip-off Saturday is 8 p.m. Central in Footprint Center, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starting at 7:30. The Pelicans lead the season series 2-1 and therefore have a chance to seal that and clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Suns. The second tiebreaker is conference record, which is currently very tight (New Orleans is 12-7 and Phoenix 14-8) and would only factor into the equation if the Suns win Saturday (tonight is the last of four Pelicans-Suns matchups in 2022-23).
NBA
Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
NBA
How Derrick Rose evolved from youngest MVP to bench veteran
CHICAGO — The NBA’s 2022-23 schedule has Derrick Rose playing consecutive games at United Center in Chicago for the first time since, well, since he was with the Bulls so many years ago. The guy who had been the team’s pick at No. 1 in 2008, the hometown...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track, head to L.A. to face Clippers
The Wizards (11-18) are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (17-14) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Can they turn things around during this Saturday afternoon matchup?. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) WHEN: 4:00...
NBA
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
NBA
Les East on building Pelicans roster, Suns game preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Crescent City Sports reporter Les East about building the Pelicans roster. The crew also discusses the two straight losses to the Utah Jazz and preview the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118
Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
NBA
"Road Trip Reunion" | Resilient Jazz To See Former Teammates Throughout Three-Game Swing
After two exhilarating victories over one of the top teams in the NBA, the Jazz head back on the road for a three-game swing. It'll be one of the more difficult road trips of the season, beginning with Milwaukee on Saturday and ending with back-to-back games against Cleveland and Detroit. The Bucks and Cavs are among the best teams in the league, while the Pistons came to Salt Lake City just under a month ago and walked away with a victory.
NBA
LeBron, Great Bench Performance Carry Lakers Past Nuggets
In a game a right foot injury kept Anthony Davis out of the entire second half, a fantastic game from LeBron James and a wonderful group performance from the bench led the Lakers past the Nuggets 126-108 Friday night. Any game in which seven players score in double figures and...
NBA
Heroes aplenty for Pistons as they outlast Hornets in OT
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 141-134 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. LIFE AFTER CADE – The Pistons have had a month to grow accustomed to playing without Cade Cunningham, but Wednesday’s game at Charlotte was their first since it became understood they would be without him for the rest of the season. His teammates took turns making the point that there are a few more young players besides Cunningham laying the foundation for the franchise’s future. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey – all of them, like Cunningham, 21 or younger – each had fingerprints on the win. Hayes hit two clutch triples in the final three minutes to give the Pistons a five-point lead that Charlotte again made up to force overtime. His biggest basket – a step-back triple late in the shot clock with 1:11 to play – put the Pistons ahead by five. Hayes scored 12 points in the first quarter, his highest-scoring quarter of his three-year NBA career, before foul trouble slowed him in the second quarter and others picked up the scoring baton before Hayes’ late run of triples. He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
NBA
8 things to know ahead of Spurs-Heat matchup in NBA Mexico City Game
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are set to tip off in Mexico City on Saturday (5 ET, NBA TV), marking the 30th anniversary of the NBA’s Mexico games. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming matchup south of the border:. Form check. The Spurs currently...
NBA
Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic
BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 16
This should be an exciting slate. We have a ton of games, and none of them is the second half of a back-to-back set! That’s something we rarely see, and it makes me ecstatic as someone who writes the night before. That means less guessing and more predictable rotations. There are still a million injuries across the league, though, so let’s start with the schedule and then get into that injury report!
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
NBA
Magic Extend Winning Streak to Four with Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Hawks
For just the 11th time in team history and first time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Bol Bol who had 21 points, as Orlando notched its fourth straight victory with Wednesday’s 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Amway Center to complete a five-game homestand.
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
NBA
"Turned Into 53 Minutes" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans
While he pushed all the right buttons throughout the game on Thursday night, head coach Will Hardy got one thing wrong. Instead of expecting a 48-minute fight against the first-place Pelicans, the Jazz needed 48+5. Overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half and some unlucky breaks at the end of regulation and overtime, Utah kept fighting and picked up the 132-129 victory.
Comments / 0