Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 141-134 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. LIFE AFTER CADE – The Pistons have had a month to grow accustomed to playing without Cade Cunningham, but Wednesday’s game at Charlotte was their first since it became understood they would be without him for the rest of the season. His teammates took turns making the point that there are a few more young players besides Cunningham laying the foundation for the franchise’s future. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey – all of them, like Cunningham, 21 or younger – each had fingerprints on the win. Hayes hit two clutch triples in the final three minutes to give the Pistons a five-point lead that Charlotte again made up to force overtime. His biggest basket – a step-back triple late in the shot clock with 1:11 to play – put the Pistons ahead by five. Hayes scored 12 points in the first quarter, his highest-scoring quarter of his three-year NBA career, before foul trouble slowed him in the second quarter and others picked up the scoring baton before Hayes’ late run of triples. He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO