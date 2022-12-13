ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Hosts Mississippi Valley State in Finale of Homestand

GAME #10: TULSA (3-6, 0-0 AAC) vs Mississippi Valley State (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) Date/Time: Friday • Dec. 16, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. (CT) Reynolds Center (8,355) • Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. MVSU - George Ivory (Mississippi Valley State, '88),...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Everybody's coach: Hinson perfect for new role

Sydney Pennington played five years of softball and hardly knew of Barry Hinson. Now, she owes her job to him. Pennington, a former OSU softball star, and Hinson, a longtime college basketball coach, really met each other at a Cowboy golf tailgate before a football game. Knowing Hinson, they got to talking. He asked what she wanted to do now that softball was over, and Pennington mentioned real estate. Hinson, a man of many words, had just two for the former third baseman: Tina Darr.
STILLWATER, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa vs. #22 Kansas Preview

Friday, December 16, 2022 ~ 7:00 pm Central ~ Allen Fieldhouse ~ Lawrence, Kan. Promotions: It is Education Day with nearly 2,500 elementary school kids in attendance. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live...
LAWRENCE, KS
herosports.com

New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty

This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five QB Options OSU Could Pursue in the Transfer Portal

With Spencer Sanders hitting the transfer portal and OSU skipping a year in 2020 in which it took only a walk-on at QB and not a scholarship player, the Cowboys this offseason figure to likely be in the mix to add not only Zane Flores, the talented high school prospect out of Nebraska, but also a veteran arm out of the transfer portal, too.
STILLWATER, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
marketplace.org

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

