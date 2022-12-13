Read full article on original website
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Hosts Mississippi Valley State in Finale of Homestand
GAME #10: TULSA (3-6, 0-0 AAC) vs Mississippi Valley State (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) Date/Time: Friday • Dec. 16, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. (CT) Reynolds Center (8,355) • Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. MVSU - George Ivory (Mississippi Valley State, '88),...
tulsahurricane.com
Inside Tulsa Basketball with Angie Nelp - December 13
Check out the latest edition of Inside Tulsa Basketball with Angie Nelp. Nelp and Bruce Howard give you a look at last week's wins over Prairie View A&M and Central Arkansas.
ocolly.com
Everybody's coach: Hinson perfect for new role
Sydney Pennington played five years of softball and hardly knew of Barry Hinson. Now, she owes her job to him. Pennington, a former OSU softball star, and Hinson, a longtime college basketball coach, really met each other at a Cowboy golf tailgate before a football game. Knowing Hinson, they got to talking. He asked what she wanted to do now that softball was over, and Pennington mentioned real estate. Hinson, a man of many words, had just two for the former third baseman: Tina Darr.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa vs. #22 Kansas Preview
Friday, December 16, 2022 ~ 7:00 pm Central ~ Allen Fieldhouse ~ Lawrence, Kan. Promotions: It is Education Day with nearly 2,500 elementary school kids in attendance. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live...
herosports.com
New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty
This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five QB Options OSU Could Pursue in the Transfer Portal
With Spencer Sanders hitting the transfer portal and OSU skipping a year in 2020 in which it took only a walk-on at QB and not a scholarship player, the Cowboys this offseason figure to likely be in the mix to add not only Zane Flores, the talented high school prospect out of Nebraska, but also a veteran arm out of the transfer portal, too.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing
Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners looking to make additional moves as early signing period approaches
Body Dec. 14—Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, things are looking pretty good for Oklahoma. The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class mostly remains intact, which is significant with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21. OU’s class has continued to hold strong, ranking fifth nationally, per Rivals.
Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief
Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 per gallon of average gas, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
marketplace.org
A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood
For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Tulsa police arrest man connected with nearly 90 car burglaries
Tulsa police arrested a man Monday they say is connected with almost 90 car break-ins over the last few months.
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
News On 6
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit
A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit. John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999. Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department...
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
Student arrested after gun found at Nathan Hale High School
Police arrested a student at Nathan Hale High School on Tuesday after police say that student brought a gun to school in their bag.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
KOCO
Friends, family mourn loss of Stillwater man found dead under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Stillwater man who was found dead under a bridge. Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police said a passerby was walking in the area when they saw a man unresponsive under the bridge. That’s...
