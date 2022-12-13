ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store. According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue. Authorities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Source: Probe of Frankford home related to tip about human remains

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have confirmed they are conducting an investigation involving a home in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. A source tells FOX 29 the investigation is related to a tip about human remains in that area. FOX 29 camera were outside a home on the 5200 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

