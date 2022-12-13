Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store. According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue. Authorities...
Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
fox29.com
Police: Investigation reveals unidentified human remains found in Wissinoming home
WISSINOMING - Philadelphia police have confirmed human remains were found in a home in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood. Earlier this week, sources told FOX 29 that police were conducting an investigation sparked by a tip about human remains in the neighborhood. On Tuesday, investigators were spotted outside of a home...
Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held
A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, co-worker shot by ex-boyfriend who turned gun on himself in Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend shot his former girlfriend and her co-worker in the parking lot of a Berks County healthcare facility before turning the gun on himself. Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department were called to the Berks Center For Digestive Health on Reed Avenue around...
fox29.com
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Officials identify 2 men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. garage
Authorities have identified two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Paulsboro garage on Tuesday morning. Borough police responded to East Monroe Street around 11 a.m. for a report of two unconscious people in a detached garage used as a vehicle repair shop and found the men dead, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said. Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
fox29.com
Source: Probe of Frankford home related to tip about human remains
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have confirmed they are conducting an investigation involving a home in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. A source tells FOX 29 the investigation is related to a tip about human remains in that area. FOX 29 camera were outside a home on the 5200 block of...
