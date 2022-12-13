PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week. The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.

