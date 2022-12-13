Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria plan to break ground on their new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility in downtown Alexandria within two years. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced earlier this week that the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C....
kalb.com
Colfax community speaks up against Clean Harbors waste disposal permit renewal
Dylan Domangue shares the highlights from Dec. 15's doubleheader between Paul Quinn and LSUA. Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic...
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day. A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kalb.com
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
kalb.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
kalb.com
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. For a decade, victims in Central Louisiana have suffered while not having a shelter in any of the eight local parishes, including Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, Winn, Concordia, Catahoula, Rapides and Avoyelles.
kalb.com
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week. The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.
Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students
All high school graduates and seniors graduating in 2023 wishing to attend a higher education institution are eligible.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and City Council Hold First Meeting
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy attended his first city council meeting as mayor. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and spoke with the mayor and a councilman. It’s been about a week and a half that Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has been on the job, and he tells me he’s hit the ground running implementing his 100 day plan. Tuesday was his first city council meeting as mayor.
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
kalb.com
Heavy rains cause flooding in Avoyelles Parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Heavy rainfall caused plenty of flood concerns in Cenla, especially over in Avoyelles Parish. Standing water covered parts of La. 107 between Cottonport and Plaucheville. We spoke to the Avoyelles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which said there have been no reports...
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
cenlanow.com
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
kalb.com
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
avoyellestoday.com
Anthony Augustine, Sr., 59, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Augustine, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. on Monday, December 19, 2022 with Reverend Eric E. Dickey officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Keesler Air Force Base. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Comments / 0