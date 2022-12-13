ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria plan to break ground on their new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility in downtown Alexandria within two years. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced earlier this week that the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day. A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week. The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and City Council Hold First Meeting

Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy attended his first city council meeting as mayor. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and spoke with the mayor and a councilman. It’s been about a week and a half that Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has been on the job, and he tells me he’s hit the ground running implementing his 100 day plan. Tuesday was his first city council meeting as mayor.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Heavy rains cause flooding in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Heavy rainfall caused plenty of flood concerns in Cenla, especially over in Avoyelles Parish. Standing water covered parts of La. 107 between Cottonport and Plaucheville. We spoke to the Avoyelles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which said there have been no reports...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
MONTEREY, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Anthony Augustine, Sr., 59, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Augustine, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. on Monday, December 19, 2022 with Reverend Eric E. Dickey officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Keesler Air Force Base. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA

