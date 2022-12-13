ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss

Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
ORLANDO, FL
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
deltastate.edu

Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’

A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
hottytoddy.com

Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year

The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness

After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
WALLS, MS
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS

