Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
southeasthoops.com
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
hottytoddy.com
Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call
A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call. WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13. When the lineman’s...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
thelocalvoice.net
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
