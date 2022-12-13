Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO