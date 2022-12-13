Read full article on original website
Law enforcement vacancies persists in county
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 vacant detention center jobs and 10 vacant patrol deputy jobs according to
NC State sexual-assault suspect now charged in additional incident on campus
A suspect has been arrested in connection to an assault at NC State University that happened on December 7, according to Raleigh police.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
After juvenile gun crackdown Maxton police station floors bouncing with decay
MAXTON — In the decrepit former funeral home hosting the Maxton Police Department, Lieutenant Patrick Hunt fanned out a handful of hundr
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
"[The woman] pinned him in the door frame of the vehicle and put the car in drive and began to operate the vehicle," prosecutors said. "It went over a barrier and into a wooded area. She dragged that officer about 50 yards, half a football field."
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Ramseur officer hurt in crash on way to work on Hwy 64 in Siler City
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night. The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out […]
Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
Men accused of flying marijuana into Marlboro County prison via drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were accused of flying marijuana into Evans Correctional Institution in Marlboro County via a drone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Antonine Ferguson, 51, of Columbia, and Steven Allen Washington, 44, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to […]
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M Lillington car heist
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
Man fatally shot in head, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
A man was shot while inside a parked car in Fayetteville, according to police.
Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
Woman dead after collision with train in downtown Benson, officials say
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a train and died Monday afternoon in downtown Benson, officials said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Main Street and along the railroad tracks. A woman “appearing to be in her 60s or older” was struck and killed...
Girlfriend arrested after man dies in shooting, North Carolina police say
Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter the man's death.
