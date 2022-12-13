ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Men accused of flying marijuana into Marlboro County prison via drone

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were accused of flying marijuana into Evans Correctional Institution in Marlboro County via a drone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Antonine Ferguson, 51, of Columbia, and Steven Allen Washington, 44, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WRAL

wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC

