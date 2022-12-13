Read full article on original website
WBIR
Knoxville Catholic hires new football head coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School has hired a new football head coach. The school announced on Thursday that Dean Cokinos will take charge of the program. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. He has been head...
WBIR
Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday. The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting. His final two schools the...
WBIR
WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far. Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far. In a practice...
Lifelong Vols fan worked to take tickets at Neyland Stadium gates for around 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 41 years, Helen York has been a familiar sight at Neyland Stadium. She has taken fans' tickets and led them into the gates, where they could cheer for their favorite team. However, York was recently hospitalized after going through a near-death experience. As she recovers,...
WBIR
Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava headlines Vols' 2023 signing class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 28 new additions to its 2023 signing class when the early signing period officially began on Wednesday. The Vols' 28-man class was headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who first committed in March. The Vols' 28-man class includes transfers and is balanced on...
WBIR
No. 8 Tennessee blasts Austin Peay, 86-44
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball throttled Austin Peay from start to finish on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Bling Arena. The eighth-ranked Vols started hitting from three-point range in the first half, going 6-11 from deep. Santiago Vescovi was a perfect 5-5 from the three-point range and finished with 18 points.
Vols ranked No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll on Tuesday. The Vols play a lot of stiff competition this season including five SEC teams ranked in the preseason top 10. That includes No. 1 LSU on the road for a three-game series and a three-game home series against No. 2 Florida.
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
'A Drag Queen Christmas' goes on at Tennessee Theatre despite anti-drag demonstration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Theatre hosted a performance featuring drag performers — "A Drag Queen Christmas." It was the eighth year in a row that the show has gone on, according to its website. This year, performers and organizers were faced with outrage from some groups across East Tennessee. Around 500 people attended a demonstration against the show, gathering near Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville.
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
WBIR
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
WBIR
East Tennessee marine killed in Iraq
A spokesperson for the marines confirmed 32-year-old Samuel Lecce, from Jefferson County, died Dec. 19. Commander called his death a "non-combat related incident."
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some...
Blount Memorial Hospital asks for independence from "political control" from county and mayor in lawsuit
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking to be declared independent from the Blount County Commission and the Blount County Mayor, after several weeks of controversy over the hospital's ownership and operations. The lawsuit also asked for a ruling allowing BMH to proceed...
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Two people injured, one seriously, after crash near Alcoa Highway on Thursday
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department said they responded to a crash with injuries at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash was near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive, and two males were injured. They also said that one of them was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Zoo Knoxville taking steps to protect animals ahead of winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is taking steps to keep its animal residents warm and cozy ahead of the upcoming winter weather in East Tennessee, expected to bring temperatures to the teens or single digits on Friday. Tina Rolen, a spokesperson with the zoo, said some of their protocols...
