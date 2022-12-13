ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Knoxville Catholic hires new football head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School has hired a new football head coach. The school announced on Thursday that Dean Cokinos will take charge of the program. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. He has been head...
Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday. The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting. His final two schools the...
Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava headlines Vols' 2023 signing class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 28 new additions to its 2023 signing class when the early signing period officially began on Wednesday. The Vols' 28-man class was headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who first committed in March. The Vols' 28-man class includes transfers and is balanced on...
No. 8 Tennessee blasts Austin Peay, 86-44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball throttled Austin Peay from start to finish on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Bling Arena. The eighth-ranked Vols started hitting from three-point range in the first half, going 6-11 from deep. Santiago Vescovi was a perfect 5-5 from the three-point range and finished with 18 points.
Vols ranked No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll on Tuesday. The Vols play a lot of stiff competition this season including five SEC teams ranked in the preseason top 10. That includes No. 1 LSU on the road for a three-game series and a three-game home series against No. 2 Florida.
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
'A Drag Queen Christmas' goes on at Tennessee Theatre despite anti-drag demonstration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Theatre hosted a performance featuring drag performers — "A Drag Queen Christmas." It was the eighth year in a row that the show has gone on, according to its website. This year, performers and organizers were faced with outrage from some groups across East Tennessee. Around 500 people attended a demonstration against the show, gathering near Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville.
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
East Tennessee marine killed in Iraq

A spokesperson for the marines confirmed 32-year-old Samuel Lecce, from Jefferson County, died Dec. 19. Commander called his death a "non-combat related incident."
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Two people injured, one seriously, after crash near Alcoa Highway on Thursday

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department said they responded to a crash with injuries at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash was near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive, and two males were injured. They also said that one of them was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
