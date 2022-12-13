Read full article on original website
Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage
Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says. A 13-year-old girl was charged after there were threats made on social media on Dec. 9. Endangered Child Alert reissued after running from hospital. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donovan Smith, 15, may be insulin dependent, Knoxville Police Department officials...
WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville
A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
Knoxville Police searching for man after woman shot at twice in one day
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings.
10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity
As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Firefighters knock down West Knoxville apartment fire
Knoxville Fire crews quickly knocked down a West Knoxville apartment fire early Friday.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
TBI: Reward offered for Gatlinburg homicide suspect
A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been named on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Fugitive Friday" list.
SCSO: Sevier Co. officials searching for missing woman last located in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in search of Tammy Bohanan. SCSO made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning. Bohanan's family last spoke with her on Thanksgiving, and since then, they have not had communication, SCSO said. Her last known whereabouts...
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
