Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage

Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says. A 13-year-old girl was charged after there were threats made on social media on Dec. 9. Endangered Child Alert reissued after running from hospital. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donovan Smith, 15, may be insulin dependent, Knoxville Police Department officials...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville

A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered...
KNOXVILLE, TN

