Clark Rebecca Lee Clark Rebecca Lee Clark, 57, of Soda Springs, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, of heart failure due to a combination of multiple health complications. Rebecca was born on April 7, 1965, in Mesa, Arizona, a daughter of Delwin Lee and Lydia May Wilhelm. She grew up in Portland, Oregon, and its neighboring suburbs until the age of 18, when she moved with her mother to Vienna, Virginia. There she enrolled in Northern Virginia Community College where she took courses in fashion design and opera. She married Trent Clark on May 23, 1986, in the Washington, D.C. LDS Temple. They lived in Alexandria, Virginia, while Trent was on Capitol Hill staff, Rebecca worked as a seamstress making custom dresses and fitted formal attire. Her craftmanship and imagination drew enough attention within D.C. society that in 1988 she was invited to design a dress for the First Lady. Rebecca retired from dress-making to become a full-time homemaker and mother when the family moved to Boise, Idaho. Shortly after, the family relocated to Soda Springs where they have lived for the past 28 years. She quickly become known in the small community as she showcased her significant vocal skills in community theatre, patriotic events and church functions. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rebecca sang in and directed the local choir, taught Sunday School and worked to promote leadership skills for young women. She was involved in her local LDS Women's Relief Society and especially enjoyed the teaching of home preparedness and creative skills. Rebecca was distinguished by her soft-spoken kindness, and sincere interest in the lives and welfare of her friends, neighbors, and even strangers who found themselves lost in a small southeast Idaho town. She is survived by her husband, Trent, and three children: Kathleen (Taber) of Nampa, Idaho, Christin and Alexander; four siblings: Virginia (Paul) of Arizona, Troy (Susan) of Washington, Antoinette (Steve) of Washington, and Andrew (Kimberly) of Utah. She was preceded in death by both parents, a brother, Elmo, and a daughter, Brittany. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the LDS 4th Ward Chapel, 281 East Hooper, in Soda Springs. Friends may visit with surviving family at the meetinghouse prior to services from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

SODA SPRINGS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO