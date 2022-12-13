Read full article on original website
Pocatello Rotary Club to host Chocolate Lover’s Affair Jan. 20
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet/Nissan/Kia invite chocolate lovers from throughout the region to join them Jan. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for the return of A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun.
December C.A.K.E. Award recipients announced
POCATELLO — Congratulations to Cade Holverson, a fifth-grade learner attending Tyhee Elementary, and Jacob Martinez, a 12th-grade learner attending New Horizon High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 December C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for "character, attitude, kindness and encouragement." Cade was nominated by his...
Wallace, Rachelle Ann
Rachelle Wallace Ann Wallace Rachelle Ann Wallace passed away December 10, 2022 due to a tragic accident involving a drunk driver. Rachelle was born on the 29th of November in 1986 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ricky Wallace and Faye Vezina (Workman). She graduated from New Horizon High School. Growing up, Rachelle's favorite thing to do was spend time playing outside with her brother Robert, her sister Margaret, her cousins, and her friends. Later in life, Rachelle loved to talk to her Grandmother Gloria Spiegel about every little thing. Rachelle's favorite football team was the New England Patriots and of course, Tom Brady. Everyone knew not to call her on football Sundays. The happiest days were when her two sons were born, Aiden Ethan Otis on April 30, 2006 and Zyler James Whitmer on February 2, 2008. The last sixteen years Rachelle's time was spent with her son and best friend, Aiden. They loved watching football, Supernatural, and going for walks. Rachelle is survived by her two sons, Aiden and Zyler; her mother, Faye (Mike) Workman; her father, Ricky (Michelle) Wallace; her brother, Robert (Anisha) Wallace; her sister, Margaret Wallace (David Morales); her nephew, Kendrick Gunn; her grandmother, Gloria (James) Spiegel; her grandfather, Raymond (Sandy) Vezina; and lots of friends and family. Rachelle is preceded in death by her grandfather James Spiegel, her grandfather Johnny Wallace, her grandmother Joyce Wallace, her aunt Deanna Kingsley, and her aunt Tamara Morehead. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rachelle's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/a4a3dc28 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
ISU honors graduates at winter commencement ceremony
POCATELLO — At Idaho State University’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony, President Kevin Satterlee congratulated graduates on taking the next step to a successful future, and urged them to use what they have learned to make a difference. “When you go out into the community, be the person that our society needs you to be,” he said. “Be the positive change we all need. “ Saturday’s commencement ceremonies included an address...
Clark, Rebecca Lee
Clark Rebecca Lee Clark Rebecca Lee Clark, 57, of Soda Springs, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, of heart failure due to a combination of multiple health complications. Rebecca was born on April 7, 1965, in Mesa, Arizona, a daughter of Delwin Lee and Lydia May Wilhelm. She grew up in Portland, Oregon, and its neighboring suburbs until the age of 18, when she moved with her mother to Vienna, Virginia. There she enrolled in Northern Virginia Community College where she took courses in fashion design and opera. She married Trent Clark on May 23, 1986, in the Washington, D.C. LDS Temple. They lived in Alexandria, Virginia, while Trent was on Capitol Hill staff, Rebecca worked as a seamstress making custom dresses and fitted formal attire. Her craftmanship and imagination drew enough attention within D.C. society that in 1988 she was invited to design a dress for the First Lady. Rebecca retired from dress-making to become a full-time homemaker and mother when the family moved to Boise, Idaho. Shortly after, the family relocated to Soda Springs where they have lived for the past 28 years. She quickly become known in the small community as she showcased her significant vocal skills in community theatre, patriotic events and church functions. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rebecca sang in and directed the local choir, taught Sunday School and worked to promote leadership skills for young women. She was involved in her local LDS Women's Relief Society and especially enjoyed the teaching of home preparedness and creative skills. Rebecca was distinguished by her soft-spoken kindness, and sincere interest in the lives and welfare of her friends, neighbors, and even strangers who found themselves lost in a small southeast Idaho town. She is survived by her husband, Trent, and three children: Kathleen (Taber) of Nampa, Idaho, Christin and Alexander; four siblings: Virginia (Paul) of Arizona, Troy (Susan) of Washington, Antoinette (Steve) of Washington, and Andrew (Kimberly) of Utah. She was preceded in death by both parents, a brother, Elmo, and a daughter, Brittany. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the LDS 4th Ward Chapel, 281 East Hooper, in Soda Springs. Friends may visit with surviving family at the meetinghouse prior to services from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
HS scores 12/17: Highland girls rout Marsh Valley, Poky boys win Owyhee tourney
GIRLS BASKETBALL Highland 60, Marsh Valley 23 Rams (4-7) visit Rigby after the winter break. Watersprings 58, North Gem 28 Cowgirls (1-7) visit Mackay on Tuesday. ...
Say hello to Be A Dude Academy, Pocatello's new baseball training facility
Four years ago, when Vinnie Benavidez still coached football at Pocatello, he called Nick Sorrell with a question about the game. Benavidez liked football, but he knew far less about strategy than his friend who coached Highland’s defense, so he gave Sorrell a call. Sometime during the phone call, Benavidez and Sorrell got sidetracked. They started talking about a machine shop in Pocatello’s Old Town that had recently gone out of business, which meant the building was available. The Sandlot, the Gate City’s only baseball...
League of Women Voters Idaho Legislature preview set Jan. 3
POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello virtual forum, “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview” Jan. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Districts 28 and 29 legislators will discuss their expectations on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2023 legislative session.
Behavior tech named as District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month
POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Julie Hunsaker is the December P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Hunsaker is a behavior tech at Gate City...
Fire reportedly caused by power strip guts local home
Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a residence fire at 12:00 pm Saturday on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. The back of the residence was fully engaged when the first engine from Inkom arrived and fire had already spread into the attic space. The residents of the home were out of town and no one was in the home when the fire was reported.
Inkom home suffers extensive damage in fire
Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a residence fire at 12:00 pm Saturday on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. The back of the residence was fully engaged when the first engine from Inkom arrived and fire had already spread into the attic space. The residents of the home were out of town and no one was in the home when the fire was reported. ...
Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group
POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
Police: Local man admits to fleeing crash that left two hospitalized
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a head-on car crash that left two hospitalized. Joseph Wilcox, 50, reportedly admitted to crashing into the victims and leaving, saying he did not believe they were seriously injured. Police responded to the crash on South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding a 2012 Nissan Versa on the side of the road that was severely damaged. The...
