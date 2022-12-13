Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations
SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
WBIR
Athlete, actress and entrepreneur Nikki Estridge to host book-signing event for new children's book
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nikki Estridge is a superstar in East Tennessee. The former Lady Vols player has gone on to be an award-winning actress, director, screenwriter and producer. Her IMDB includes roles in House of Cards, Law and Order: SVU and Queen Sugar. Now, she is working a full-time biopharmaceutical job.
WBIR
Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville
A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity
As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Former WATE Meteorologist Matt Hinkin spreads holiday cheer at 4 senior living centers in Knoxville
Former WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Matt Hinkin and the PJ Parkinson's Support group are singing Christmas carols Wednesday at Knoxville area senior care centers.
wvlt.tv
WATE
Apple to host a free event for kids at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!. Apple is offering a...
Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away. On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
wvlt.tv
Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022. "This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."
Comments / 0