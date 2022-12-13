ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Radio Ink

Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations

SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined. They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville

A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvlt.tv

Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bear videos usually come from downtown Gatlinburg, but on Monday, a video captured a bear in downtown Knoxville. In the video, a bear casually strolls across the street near the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville. The video is from Monday morning before dawn and by 7:00...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Apple to host a free event for kids at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!. Apple is offering a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away. On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022. "This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."
KNOXVILLE, TN

