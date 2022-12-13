Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
Revisiting Love and Lapses: A Conversation with Code Switch host B.A. Parker
Sometimes the holidays are filled with the people you love. Other times, they're marked by an absence. In this special holiday episode, new Code Switch co-host and former Invisibilia producer B.A. Parker tells a story about family, loss and preserving memories before it's too late. Then Parker joins Kia and Yowei to reflect on the making of this story, and what it means to her now.
Comments / 0