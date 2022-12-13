Read full article on original website
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
Sodus family says French police aren’t doing enough to find missing son
INTERPOL is now involved in the search for St. John Fisher University student Kenny DeLand Jr. He went missing while studying abroad in France. The international search agency has issued a “Yellow Notice” for the global alert of a missing person. It has been nearly three weeks since...
Long-time radio host Corey James retires from 98 PXY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday was the last day on-air for long-time radio host Corey James at 98 PXY. Corey has spent almost a decade hosting the station’s morning show. Now, he’ll turn his attention to real estate. For the last two years, Corey has been selling real estate while still waking up early to talk to listeners.
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
Atlantic Avenue resident says street was typically quiet; Airbnb brought strangers to neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “These weren’t even people from our neighborhood,” said an Atlantic Avenue resident who wants to remain anonymous. Some Atlantic Avenue neighbors are uneasy about the Airbnb home. “I heard someone say, I’m shot I’m shot, I need to go to the hospital.”...
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
North Winton Village neighbors shaken after mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say five men were shot – one fatally – at a home rented to shoot a music video on Tuesday night. It happened on Illinois Street in a neighborhood off Atlantic Avenue. News10NBC spoke with residents in the neighborhood after the shooting....
Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
Toy distribution begins at Salvation Army of Greater Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was shopping day Wednesday for more than 1,500 local families getting a little holiday help from the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester. Donations to the Red Kettle campaign and Toys for Tots translate into a lot of smiles and relief. More than 5,000 families will...
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
First Alert Weather: Quiet for Rochester, heavy lake snows south and west today
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Outside of some light snow showers and flurries mainly this morning our weather will be quiet today. On the other hand lake effect from Lake Erie is expected to become more organized today and will begin to accumulate around Buffalo and stretch into portions of our viewing area of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.
Man arrested for break-in at the Susan B. Anthony Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police arrested a man after a break-in on Tuesday night at the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House – the site where Anthony herself was arrested for voting in 1872 before women were allowed to do so. RPD officers responded to the break-in around...
RPD: Van crashes convenience store on Maple Street during burglary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a rental moving van intentionally crashed into Best Mart convenience store during a burglary on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the burglary around 4 a.m. at the store on Maple Street and Ames Street. According to RPD, security video shows suspects using the van to smash a hole in the building. RPD says the suspects took items from the store and drove away in the van.
Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E
GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
